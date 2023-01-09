ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Thomas
4d ago

Typical that they would choose an irrelevant issue first and not health care costs or something that actually is important to me. I know having more agents to catch more of the rich who are cheating on their taxes is not something Republicans want to happen but really, first thing. Lowering taxes some more for the rich will be the second thing they do.

FrAcKeR CrAcKeR
4d ago

They ruined my marriage and my finances in 2013. We were assisting the CIA in Virginia and that's what helped us keep a float. They don't know what there doing in the federal building. Mean spirited rip offs!

Michael Zeyn
4d ago

It's a baby step in the right direction. Next up are the rest of the alphabet agencies

