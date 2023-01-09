Tech Moves: Gong president steps down; Intuit exec joins Nordstrom board; Common Room adds product leader

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Salesforce's Marc Benioff defends his statements that new employees — and possibly younger remote workers — are not as productive, in leaked all-hands meeting
CEO Marc Benioff told employees in a leaked all-hands that many newer employees are not as productive and wonders if younger ones struggle as well.
geekwire.com
Employee experience company Limeade laying off 15% of workforce; CFO to resign
Seattle-area employee experience company Limeade is cutting headcount by 15%. “This restructure is a difficult but necessary step,” CEO Henry Albrecht said in a statement. Limeade also announced that CFO Todd Spartz will resign, effective Jan. 18, to pursue a new opportunity. Limeade has around 290 employees, according to LinkedIn. The company, which trades on the Australian stock market, reported revenue of $14.5 million in its most recent quarter, flat year-over-year.
geekwire.com
Qualtrics cuts 270 jobs; Seattle employees impacted
Experience management company Qualtrics plans to lay off about 270 roles that “do not map to priority areas,” CEO Zig Serafin wrote in a memo to employees on Wednesday. The cuts impact less than 5% of Qualtrics’ total workforce, and affected some workers in Seattle, where the company employs about 1,000 people. Qualtrics, which spun out from SAP and raised $1.55 billion in its IPO two years ago, calls Seattle its co-headquarters, along with its longtime home in Provo, Utah.
geekwire.com
Seattle beanless coffee startup Atomo initiates ‘strategic realignment’ 6 months after raising $40M
Seattle-based sustainable coffee maker Atomo says it is restructuring, just six months after raising $40 million in fresh funding. In a statement provided to GeekWire, the 4-year-old company said it is going through a “strategic realignment and restructuring,” but the startup declined to say whether it laid off workers, or provide an updated headcount number.
Meta's technology chief reportedly told employees that higher headcount has led to 'untenable' slow movement, including meetings that take a month to schedule
Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth told employees in an email that that adding headcount "makes everything slower," according to The Verge.
freightwaves.com
Sources: Clarke would seriously consider C.H. Robinson CEO job
Andrew Clarke, the former CFO at brokerage giant C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., would seriously consider an offer from the board to return to the company as CEO following last week’s abrupt firing of president and CEO Bob Biesterfeld, according to sources familiar with the situation. Clarke, who served as...
geekwire.com
Microsoft is giving U.S. salaried employees unlimited vacation
Microsoft is changing its vacation policy to give U.S.-based salaried workers unlimited time off. The new policy, which goes into effect Jan. 16, is described by the company as “Discretionary Time Off.”. “Beginning January 16, 2023, Microsoft is modernizing our vacation policy to a more flexible model and transitioning...
Google company Verily to lay off 15% of workforce
Verily Life Sciences said Wednesday it will begin the process of laying off 15% of its staff as part of a restructuring effort.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Starbucks wants corporate staff to return to the office
Starbucks on Wednesday told its corporate employees they need to come into the office three days a week starting Jan. 30, a policy change designed to show more solidarity with in-store workers who do not have that privilege. Interim CEO Howard Schultz shared the policy change in a letter on...
Redslim Appoints Dave van der Meer as Global Commercial Director
Redslim, a specialised data service provider for global leading brands, announced the appointment of Dave van der Meer as Global Commercial Director. This is an impactful addition that will foster excellence in supporting global clients at times of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005512/en/ In this newly-appointed role, Dave will be providing strategic vision to help drive the business and expand its client base and commercial team globally. He brings a wealth of global experience with a background in data management and CPG. Dave has been holding various leadership roles at NielsenIQ for over 20 years. He then acted as an independent advisor consulting companies to shape data management strategies. Most recently, Dave led the development of Data Solutions for LexisNexis, a division at RELX. Redslim’s data harmonisation and integration services are increasingly gaining traction across global and local organisations. With its unique market data factory, as well as deep data expertise in the CPG industry, Redslim efficiently transforms siloed data into connected datasets that are ready to feed business intelligence platforms.
Former Powerhandz CEO Appointed Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program
When a Black woman is well-versed in a wealth of knowledge, the power will always be in her hands. Former Powerhandz CEO Danyel Surrency Jones is venturing toward new business endeavors as she maneuvers her knowledge of business and leadership strategies as the newly appointed head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA) program.
geekwire.com
Washington Technology Industry Association lays off 14% of staff
The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) trade group is laying off 11 employees, or 14% of its workforce, with cuts mostly affecting positions in its non-profit tech worker apprenticeship program Apprenti. Launched in 2016, Apprenti provides free training and apprenticeships for candidates looking to work in the tech sector. It...
TravelPulse
Brand USA Announces 2023 Board of Directors
Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, has revealed its 11-member board of directors for 2023, announcing the newly appointed and reappointed leaders who will help guide it in the year ahead, starting with board chair Todd Davidson. The Travel Oregon CEO was first appointed to the board of directors in 2020 and most recently served as vice chair.
ChatGPT Is Microsoft's Opportunity To Up The Ante Against Google: Analyst Says Nadella Not Going To 'Repeat' 90s Mistake
Microsoft Corp. MSFT is rumored to be contemplating a $10 billion investment to integrate OpenAI technology into its search tools. What Happened: Microsoft is being aggressive with the move as ChatGPT is one of the most innovative AI technologies seen in the industry, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said. Clearly, the company doesn’t want to be “left behind on what could be a potential game-changing AI investment,” he added.
TechCrunch
From cloud computing to proptech: Digital Ocean co-founders raise $29M for Welcome Homes
“I didn’t like anything I saw, and I wanted a new house and I couldn’t get one,” he recalls. “And like every crazy tech person, you have to ask questions like, ‘Why can’t I go online and get a house? Why is this so difficult?’ ”
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
geekwire.com
Tech gets religion on AI: Inside the Vatican summit with Islamic and Jewish leaders, Microsoft and IBM
It’s unusual for tech executives and religious leaders to get together to discuss their shared interests and goals for the future of humanity and the planet. It’s even more extraordinary for the world’s three largest monotheistic religions to be represented. When the Pope joins the meeting, it’s...
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
TravelPulse
Southwest Airlines Announces Changes in Key Leadership
After canceling nearly 17,000 flights during the busy winter holiday season, Southwest Airlines announced five key leadership promotions among the company on January 9, in roles ranging from its network planning and operations control to marketing and customer experience divisions. “The strength of Southwest Airlines is and always has been...
boatingindustry.com
Teakdecking Systems appoints directors of sales and marketing
Teakdecking Systems has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing. Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.
