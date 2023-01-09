Tech Moves: Gong president steps down; Intuit exec joins Nordstrom board; Common Room adds product leader

Redslim, a specialised data service provider for global leading brands, announced the appointment of Dave van der Meer as Global Commercial Director. This is an impactful addition that will foster excellence in supporting global clients at times of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005512/en/ In this newly-appointed role, Dave will be providing strategic vision to help drive the business and expand its client base and commercial team globally. He brings a wealth of global experience with a background in data management and CPG. Dave has been holding various leadership roles at NielsenIQ for over 20 years. He then acted as an independent advisor consulting companies to shape data management strategies. Most recently, Dave led the development of Data Solutions for LexisNexis, a division at RELX. Redslim’s data harmonisation and integration services are increasingly gaining traction across global and local organisations. With its unique market data factory, as well as deep data expertise in the CPG industry, Redslim efficiently transforms siloed data into connected datasets that are ready to feed business intelligence platforms.

