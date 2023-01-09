ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, AL

wtvy.com

Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Suspect nabbed in Ozark murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Ozark. Woodrow Elijah Barnes, 25, has been charged with murder. He was identified through numerous interviews and physical evidence, according to the Ozark Police Department. A bond has not been set at this time. The...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Ozark shooting

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested related to the early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark. According to the Ozark Department of Public Safety, at 12:00 a.m. officers responded to the Jasmine Hill Apartment Complex in relation to a shooting. When police arrived...
OZARK, AL
WMBB

Arrest made in Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shot another man in the lower back, Panama City Beach police said. The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Escanaba Avenue. Panama City Beach Police said they were called to the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
AL.com

1 dead, 1 jailed following early-morning shooting in Ozark

An early-morning shooting in Ozark left one man dead and another behind bars. Ozark police officers responded at 12 a.m. Wednesday to the Jasmine Hill complex on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find 27-year-old Anthony Grey suffering from a gunshot wound. Grey was taken to Dale...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark police investigate possible murder

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark. The victim is 27-year-old Anthony L. Gray, identified by Dale County Coroner John Cawley. He said Gray was shot once in the chest at Jasmine Hill Apartments. A statement from Ozark police is expected...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim

FORT RUCKER (WTVY) - A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military post turned violent. The incident occurred Tuesday, according to a Fort Rucker statement issued to WTVY News 4. “One Soldier was detained by Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety officers while...
FORT RUCKER, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Perry Lee Gayle, 63 in Sunny Hills for Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia

A Southport man is behind bars after a traffic stop yields methamphetamine. At approximately 11:45 a.m. today, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Sunny Hills Blvd. Deputies made contact with the driver, 63-year-old, Perry Lee Gayle. During the stop, a department issued K-9 was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
weisradio.com

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WMBB

BCSO: Homeowner shot, killed intruder

This story and headline have been updated to reflect new information from law enforcement. BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday morning, Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday morning at a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Aaron Mravic-Lollie, age 23, was shot when the homeowner confronted him, they...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WHNT-TV

New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week

Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Alabama Parents Can Be Held Liable for Child’s Gun …. The concerns arise after authorities say a six-year-old in Hampton, Va. shot his elementary school teacher using...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Okaloosa County finds domestic violence suspect

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Motions set the stage for Lynn Haven corruption trial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The prosecution and the defense continued their acrimonious arguments as the Lynn Haven corruption trial inches closer.  Both sides in the case are asking Judge Mark Walker to exclude evidence and testimony that they claim is either irrelevant or prejudicial to the jury.  Meanwhile, Walker has yet to rule on […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL

