wdhn.com
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
wtvy.com
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
wtvy.com
Suspect nabbed in Ozark murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Ozark. Woodrow Elijah Barnes, 25, has been charged with murder. He was identified through numerous interviews and physical evidence, according to the Ozark Police Department. A bond has not been set at this time. The...
wdhn.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Ozark shooting
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested related to the early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark. According to the Ozark Department of Public Safety, at 12:00 a.m. officers responded to the Jasmine Hill Apartment Complex in relation to a shooting. When police arrived...
Arrest made in Panama City Beach shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shot another man in the lower back, Panama City Beach police said. The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Escanaba Avenue. Panama City Beach Police said they were called to the […]
1 dead, 1 jailed following early-morning shooting in Ozark
An early-morning shooting in Ozark left one man dead and another behind bars. Ozark police officers responded at 12 a.m. Wednesday to the Jasmine Hill complex on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find 27-year-old Anthony Grey suffering from a gunshot wound. Grey was taken to Dale...
wtvy.com
Ozark police investigate possible murder
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark. The victim is 27-year-old Anthony L. Gray, identified by Dale County Coroner John Cawley. He said Gray was shot once in the chest at Jasmine Hill Apartments. A statement from Ozark police is expected...
Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death
ABC Polymer Industries pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard violation that caused a worker's death.
wtvy.com
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
wtvy.com
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
FORT RUCKER (WTVY) - A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military post turned violent. The incident occurred Tuesday, according to a Fort Rucker statement issued to WTVY News 4. “One Soldier was detained by Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety officers while...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. church property was vandalized for the second time in less than a year
MALVERN, Ala (WDHN)— For the second time in less than a year, a thief or thieves targeted a house of worship in eastern Geneva County. The longtime pastor does not understand why an individual will take from a rural church. Pastor Jose Parker of Malvern Baptist Church along highway...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Perry Lee Gayle, 63 in Sunny Hills for Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia
A Southport man is behind bars after a traffic stop yields methamphetamine. At approximately 11:45 a.m. today, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Sunny Hills Blvd. Deputies made contact with the driver, 63-year-old, Perry Lee Gayle. During the stop, a department issued K-9 was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics.
weisradio.com
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
BCSO: Homeowner shot, killed intruder
This story and headline have been updated to reflect new information from law enforcement. BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point […]
wtvy.com
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a...
WJHG-TV
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday morning, Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday morning at a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Aaron Mravic-Lollie, age 23, was shot when the homeowner confronted him, they...
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
WHNT-TV
New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week
Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Alabama Parents Can Be Held Liable for Child’s Gun …. The concerns arise after authorities say a six-year-old in Hampton, Va. shot his elementary school teacher using...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Okaloosa County finds domestic violence suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
Motions set the stage for Lynn Haven corruption trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The prosecution and the defense continued their acrimonious arguments as the Lynn Haven corruption trial inches closer. Both sides in the case are asking Judge Mark Walker to exclude evidence and testimony that they claim is either irrelevant or prejudicial to the jury. Meanwhile, Walker has yet to rule on […]
