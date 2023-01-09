Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
Stephen A. Smith: Black coaches 'need not apply' with Texans, Caserio should have been fired too
That news of Lovie Smith’s ouster after just one season at the helm didn’t sit right with many NFL fans and journalists – including prominent ESPN host and Audacy podcaster Stephen A. Smith.
Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries
It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.
Ravens Star Has 3-Word Reaction To Bengals Accusations That They Played 'Dirty'
The Baltimore Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time in as many weeks. Tensions will mount any time division rivals square off again in the playoffs, but the Bengals added ammunition to Sunday night's rubber match by accusing their opponents of dirty play in Week 18. Per ESPN's ...
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Performance Tonight
Nick Saban is at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight, but not in his usual role. Instead of coaching one of the teams participating in the title matchup, Saban is analyzing it for ESPN. From the look of a lot of the commentary out there on social media, it sounds like Saban is doing a pretty solid job.
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Alex Cappa Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens
Cincinnati hosts Baltimore in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans
The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
Zac Taylor Reveals Why Tee Higgins Missed Practice Today
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not available for practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is sick and started feeling unwell on Tuesday, per team insider Laurel Pfahler. Higgins is the Bengals' No. 2 wide receiver option behind Ja'Marr Chase. Through 16 games this ...
NFL makes huge playoffs announcement
When the NFL made the decision to cancel the Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills after the terrifying injury to Damar Hamlin, it became clear that the league was going to need to alter its playoff format to make things fair for the teams still vying for home-field advantage. The Read more... The post NFL makes huge playoffs announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Update On Ravens Player Who Was Hospitalized Before Bengals Game
Before this past Sunday's game against the Bengals, Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens was hospitalized in Cincinnati with an illness. On Wednesday, the Ravens issued an update on Stephens' health. Thankfully, Stephens is feeling better and is back in Baltimore. "Baltimore Ravens CB ...
Zac Taylor provides update on Alex Cappa and his status moving forward for the Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on right guard Alex Cappa on Monday afternoon. Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Cincinnati’s Week 18 win over Baltimore and was carted off the field before the team quickly ruled him out to return. Following the game in the locker room, Cappa was moving around on a scooter as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.
CFP world reacts to terrible Ohio State news
The Ohio State Buckeyes definitely expected some players to leave school early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft this season, just as offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the Buckeyes are losing one player to the draft that nobody seemed to expect – center Luke Wypler.
Jets’ Woody Johnson would ‘absolutely’ spend on a free-agent QB
Jets owner Woody Johnson is ready to spend on a veteran quarterback if that is what his decision-makers ask for. Johnson met with reporters on Thursday to discuss the state of the franchise. Quarterback remains the biggest question in the Jets world. Johnson was asked if coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas come to him and ask him to spend money in free agency on a veteran quarterback. “Absolutely,” Johnson said. He was asked, “No matter the cost?” “We’ve got a cap so there’s an amount you can spend,” Johnson said. “But yeah, yeah. That’s kind of the missing piece.” Johnson said he still...
