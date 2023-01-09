Read full article on original website
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school
PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video
Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
WNEM
New housing complex in Midland, some residents concerned
Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human trafficking victims. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. New COVID variant becoming dominant strain in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Doctors...
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
WNEM
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
WNEM
Loaded gun brought to Pinconning Middle School, 13-year-old arrested, police say
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating after an eight-grade student brought a loaded gun to Pinconning Middle School. The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Superintendent Andy Kowalczyk said administration was made aware of a student with a possible weapon about 1:45 p.m. and the student was...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
thelivingstonpost.com
Suspects at large after abandoning stolen vehicle in Howell neighborhood during police chase
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office observed two vehicles — a black Dodge pickup and a white Jeep Wrangler — traveling at a high rate of speed on I-96 west. A registration plate was obtained on the Jeep, and it was reported stolen out of Southfield .
WLNS
Conserve water notice issued in Meridian Township and East Lansing after damage at plant
Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A conserve water notice has been issued for East Lansing and Meridian Township after a water line was damaged at a plant. Officials said one of the main transmission water lines at the East Lansing and Meridian Township Water System plant was damaged on Tuesday, Jan. 10, which caused officials to not be able to treat water for its residents.
thelivingstonpost.com
Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car
On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
WNEM
Crews fight fire at Ithaca manufacturing facility
ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday evening. A TV5 crew arrived to see first responders still on scene but the fire under control. A TV5 viewer sent a photo that showed flames and plumes of black...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Days before she died from ALS, Saginaw woman met her granddaughter
SAGINAW, MI — ALS never took Benita Smith’s smile. The 51-year-old Saginaw woman died Monday, Jan. 2, of the neurodegenerative ailment — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — less than one week after smiling upon meeting her first and only granddaughter. It was a...
abc12.com
House catches fire on Burton's west side
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A house in Burton sustained significant damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Burton Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Byers Street just after 4 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house when firefighters arrived. Most of the fire was knocked...
Say What? This Double-Wide Home in Lapeer County is Over $500K?
You'll be scratching your head when you see the price of this double-wide (manufactured) home in North Branch that is currently on the market for $539,000. Yes, the house that you'll see in the photos below is over half a million dollars. After you have a look in the garage,...
WNEM
One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
