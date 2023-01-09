ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

fox2detroit.com

13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school

PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
BAY CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video

Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

New housing complex in Midland, some residents concerned

Michigan State Police are teaming up with several groups to search every major road for human trafficking victims. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. New COVID variant becoming dominant strain in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Doctors...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Conserve water notice issued in Meridian Township and East Lansing after damage at plant

Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A conserve water notice has been issued for East Lansing and Meridian Township after a water line was damaged at a plant. Officials said one of the main transmission water lines at the East Lansing and Meridian Township Water System plant was damaged on Tuesday, Jan. 10, which caused officials to not be able to treat water for its residents.
EAST LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car

On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crews fight fire at Ithaca manufacturing facility

ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at Trident Manufacturing in Ithaca Wednesday evening. A TV5 crew arrived to see first responders still on scene but the fire under control. A TV5 viewer sent a photo that showed flames and plumes of black...
ITHACA, MI
abc12.com

House catches fire on Burton's west side

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A house in Burton sustained significant damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Burton Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Byers Street just after 4 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house when firefighters arrived. Most of the fire was knocked...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
