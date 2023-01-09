Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
seattlerefined.com
What's Up This Weekend: Your Seattle Guide Jan. 13-16
Welcome to our weekend events guide, where we share what's up around Seattle. If we're missing something fun, email us at hello@seattlerefined.com. 'Renaissance' - All Beyonce, All Night. A night of dancing and music dedicated to Queen Bey? We're IN! 21 and older only. 9 p.m. $5 online, $10 at...
iheart.com
Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business
A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
everout.com
Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Seattle for 2023
If your New Year's resolution involves reevaluating your meat and/or dairy consumption, adopting a vegan diet, or going plant-based for the annual "Veganuary" challenge, you've got plenty of delicious options to ease you through the transition. We've rounded up this list of restaurants with vegan dishes worth trying, from the Jewish deli Ben & Esther's to the bakery Lazy Cow. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.
tourcounsel.com
University Village| Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington
If you are looking for an option to go shopping outdoors in a relaxed atmosphere, University Village is your place. As its name indicates, this pleasant mall in Seattle is very close to the University of Washington and only 10 minutes from downtown Seattle. This mall has a good combination between local stores and big international brands. For example, here is the chocolate shop originally from Seattle, Fran's Chocolates, where you can taste some of the best chocolates in the United States.
seattlemet.com
Seattle Ends 2022 With Surprising Real Estate Price Growth
As 2022 came to a close, we saw the end of the cutthroat real estate competition we've all come to know and loathe. Rents have mellowed, and the housing market has too—mostly. As we noted in November, fall and winter are typically slower months in terms of real estate...
Seattle's best bagels, ranked
I've spent the past two months inhaling carbs around Seattle to bring you this list of great Seattle bagel shops. Details: I tried more than a dozen places, which most likely included your favorite spot. If it's not on here — well, I said what I said. Methodology: These...
KUOW
Where is Seattle's 'right size' housing 'in the right place, and at the right price': Today So Far
The Seattle area has heard similar messages for years: the cost of living is expensive, there isn't enough housing, and we need a lot of new types of more-dense housing. But exactly what types of housing should we be talking about? Are there any dense housing options for families? Are they actually affordable? Those are questions a couple new housing assessments attempt to answer.
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
seattlerefined.com
Triumphant return of Taste Washington in 2023
After what seems like years (because it has been), Taste Washington is back with their Grand Tasting this March. But before the nation’s largest single-region wine and food festival takes over the Lumen Field Event Center, there will be plenty of signature events leading up to it where you can pre-game.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
From ‘brutal’ to ‘boring:’ Puget Sound housing market projected to mellow out in 2023
Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker says the 2023 housing market will be far less volatile than what the Puget Sound region experienced in 2022. “We’re finally going to have a normal, boring year in the housing market,” said Tucker. Seattle and Tacoma are among the fastest-cooling housing markets in...
downtownbellevue.com
Mercury Coffee to Open at City Center Bellevue
Mercury Coffee Company will be opening an additional location, their first in Downtown Bellevue, at City Center Bellevue. The address is 500 108th Avenue, according to city permits. All-natural, minimally processed, and certified organic ingredients are used in their coffee, according to their website. Their menu features classic coffee drinks...
seattlerefined.com
Local cooking class 'Pike to Plate' made me fall in love with the art of cooking
I will be the first to admit I am not a good cook. I have been known to make hot dog salads, and if you find yourself confused — it's exactly what it sounds like. I have cooked oatmeal BEFORE putting it into an oatmeal cookie dough, and I definitely don't know the difference between the words ceviche and cioppino and will use them interchangeably.
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
seattlemet.com
The Best Restaurants in Washington State
Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
washingtonbeerblog.com
This Saturday, Lazy Boy Brewing says goodbye to its current location
This Saturday, you are invited to a final shindig at Lazy Boy Brewing in South Everett. After more than 16 years, the company is closing the location and preparing to move to the Everett waterfront. The brewery intends to open its new location later this year. Lazy Boy Brewing opens...
seattlerefined.com
These Seattle brands will keep you warm inside and out
Welcome to winter in the PNW. The time of year when we ask ourselves, "How many layers of clothing will be enough today?" The answer is a complex equation of temperature, humidity, wind chill and wetness. To combat the "Seattle freeze," you could fly to the southern hemisphere — or...
seattlerefined.com
Phish performing for two nights at Climate Pledge Arena in April
Phish, a rock band formed in Vermont, is heading out on an eight-date tour this spring — two of which will be in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. They will perform on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15. A ticket request system is currently in progress attickets.phish.com and will end at noon Monday, Jan. 16. Tickets go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Comments / 0