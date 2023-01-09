Read full article on original website
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Remembering the FoCo Sheriff’s Deputies murdered decades agoJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
'Jealous' Cat Throws Up Immediately After Meeting Family's New Baby in Viral TikTok
'Jealous' Cat Throws Up Immediately After Meeting Family's New Baby in Viral TikTok

Introducing your newborn to your pets is rarely ever without its quirks, but one cat made quite a dramatic first impression when she met her baby sister.
Carlos Correa Breaks Silence on Teams’ Concerns About His Ankle
Carlos Correa Breaks Silence on Teams' Concerns About His Ankle

At long last, the saga of Carlos Correa's free agency has finally, officially come to an end.
Former Rockdale County star Candace Hill named to Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Former Rockdale County star Candace Hill will be inducted into the Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend. Hill, a 2017 Rockdale grad, is part of eight athletes and two coaches who will be recognized during the organization’s annual coaches clinic.
Georgia Bulldogs now in pursuit of first three-peat since Minnesota from 1934-36
It wasn’t long after the Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on one of the greatest seasons college football had ever seen with a 65-7 win over TCU in the national title game that coach Kirby Smart was asked about making history again. After Georgia (15-0) became one of...
Abercrombie & Fitch's Rebranding is Paying Off
Abercrombie & Fitch's Rebranding is Paying Off

If you walked into a mall anytime during the 1990s and 2000s, you probably saw Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) - Get Free Report.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DANTE JOEL HARRIS, deceased, a resident of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 5th day of January, 2023 William A. Harris and Frances C. Harris Co-Administrators of the Estate of Dante Joel Harris c/o Michelle Chaudhuri, Esq. Talley & Associates, P.C. 1892 GA Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013 908-91732 1/11 18 25 2/1/2023.
Brock Bowers Discusses Replacing Stetson Bennett at Presser
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett etched his name in college football history on Monday night, becoming only the fifth quarterback to win back-to-back national titles. And apparently, he might’ve celebrated like it.
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.
Monroe man killed in crash on Covington Bypass
COVINGTON — A Monroe man died in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 5 after he apparently ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The crash, which took place at the intersection of Lower River Road and Covington Bypass, resulted in the death of Jimmie C. Norwood, 67.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 3 - Jan. 8, 2023:. • Natasha Lovell, 43, Renaissance Way, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle stolen during sales transaction
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle that was stolen during a sales transaction. A Maverick X3 Turbo was stolen out of Conyers on Sunday, Jan. 8 after a seller agreed to allow the suspect to test drive the vehicle, which in turn was never paid for or returned, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Wednesday
The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU.
Newton Board of Education members sworn in for new terms
Newton County Board of Education members, Trey Bailey, Shakila Henderson-Baker, and Abigail Coggin were sworn in by Newton County Probate Judge Melanie Bell on Jan. 6 to begin their new terms of office. All three were re-elected without opposition in the November 2022 General Election. Trey Bailey will begin his...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 4 - Jan. 11:. • Charles Bailey, 52, Huntmill Circle, Covington; probation violation.
