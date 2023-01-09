ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbcrightnow.com

Wednesday Jan. 11 Weather Forecast

Mostly cloudy with showers building into the region from the southwest. The showers will start light at first with intensity picking up early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will stay above freezing with wet and even some patchy foggy conditions develop for most of the region. Snow levels will be above...
DAYTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State starts hot out of halftime break, races to comfortable win over Cal

PULLMAN – Sparked by its sharpshooting veteran, Washington State caught fire out of the halftime break and quickly turned a close game into a runaway. WSU led California by one point at intermission, but the Cougars compiled a 12-0 run that spanned the first 4 minutes of the second half. Senior WSU forward DJ Rodman canned three 3-pointers during the spurt, and the Cougs controlled a double-digit advantage the rest of the way, finishing off a 66-51 victory over the Golden Bears on Wednesday night at Beasley Coliseum.
PULLMAN, WA

