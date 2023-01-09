Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Mind-blowing new hack lets millions of Google users type so much faster
GOOGLE has tweaked its ‘voice typing’ feature to help users type faster. The new-and-improved feature allows Chrome and Google Docs users to type by speaking into their devices, instead of using their keyboard. The feature has been around for several years now. When it was first introduced, it...
Android Headlines
Android 14: Everything you need to know
It’s now 2023, which means that Android 14 is just around the corner. It’s hard to believe that we are already preparing to get Android 14 from Google, for the Pixel and other Android smartphones. In this article, we’re going to round up everything you need to know about Android 14. Like when it’ll be released, what it’ll be called, what features might be included and more.
Android warning as camera glass is shattering ‘for no reason’ on certain smartphones – see what devices are affected
ANDROID users have noticed a strange coincidence, sharing that their smartphone’s rear camera has been mysteriously bursting. Users all over social media have been reporting this issue with certain Android smartphone devices. The complaints are being sent to Google, with various Pixel 7 smartphone users claiming that their rear...
Google Maps users urged to try app change that could save your life – it’s so simple
A NEW potentially life saving feature is being trialled on Google-owned navigation app Waze. A beta version of Waze, bought by Google for $1.3billion (£1billion) in 2013, is currently being tested among some users. One key feature in the beta trial warns road-faring users where a crash is more...
The Windows Club
How to use Bionic Reading in Firefox on Windows 11/10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to use Bionic Reading in Firefox on Windows 11/10. Bionic Reading (invented by Renato Casutt) is an interesting method in which the most concise parts of words (called artificial fixation points) are highlighted that help to guide your eyes over the text. In simple words, the first few letters (say 2,3, etc.) or different parts of the words available in a text or paragraph are made bold (like The Windows Club) to focus on reading. So, instead of reading an entire word, your mind can remember the whole word quickly which can also be a bit helpful in speed reading.
Engadget
Google's revamped Android Auto experience is now available
It took several months, but the Android Auto overhaul is here. Google is now rolling out its redesigned in-car experience for Android users. As mentioned at I/O, the redesigned interface streamlines navigation, communication and media playback. Maps is in a more driver-friendly position, while the split-screen view offers quick access to music and texts regardless of your car's screen orientation. There's finally a media progress bar, and conversation shortcuts (shown below) help you make calls and reply to messages.
Android Headlines
Google pays $23 million in settlement over sharing search data
According to Bloomberg, Google agreed to pay $23 million to settle a class action lawsuit that was filed against the company 12 years ago. The lawsuit claims Google has shared users’ search data with third-party companies. Lawsuits against Google and its business practices have no end. The search giant...
Android Headlines
You can now open multiple Chrome windows on your phone
We’re reaching a point where phones can start doing things that you can do on your computer. A good example is a new update coming to the mobile Google Chrome browser. According to ChromeUnboxed, Chrome for phones now support opening multiple windows. This is something you could do with...
Android Headlines
Google Docs can now show non-printing characters
Google Docs is gaining the ability to show non-printing characters. You can now choose to see line breaks, section breaks, paragraph breaks, page breaks, column breaks, tabs, spaces, and other non-printing characters while viewing or editing a document. These are represented by symbols or text, the company explained in a post on the Google Workspace Updates blog earlier this week.
Android Headlines
Google One has been downloaded a billion times
There’s a growing list of apps that have surpassed a billion downloads, and Google One is the next one to join the club, according to 9To5Google. This is the search giant’s cloud storage platform. As more smartphones make it into more hands, the number of apps gaining more...
Android Headlines
The latest Sony Walkman has longer battery life & runs on Android
Sony today has revealed a new Walkman model called the Walkman NW-A306, and it boasts improved battery life for longer enjoyment of your favorite digital music. You might find yourself asking why you’d want a dedicated music player like the Sony Walkman NW-A306. Especially when your smartphone already serves as a digital music player. Both for locally stored MP3 files and for streaming using services like Spotify, YouTube Music and more.
Android Headlines
Android 14 Could Solve the headache we've had with sharing items
Android 14 is soon to start early testing, and we’re all wondering what we should expect from the next big update. According to Esper, Android 14 could bring a much-needed overhaul to the share menu. This would alleviate an issue that Android users have had to deal with for a while.
brytfmonline.com
Google Chrome now supports multiple windows on Android
A function required by many users The Google Chrome works android Will finally come true: Option to use multiple windows in mobile browser. This is a common feature on PCs, but was still limited on smartphones with the aforementioned ecosystem. The update was available from Google Chrome 108which was released in December, but became available to individuals as of Tuesday (10).
How to delete a Google review
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Maps is a useful tool for everything from finding directions to choosing what restaurant to order from for dinner. To make finding a restaurant or planning a trip easier, Google allows anyone with a Google account to review a business. This helps people know if a business is legit and gives a qualitative view of how good it is. However, sometimes these reviews are written in the heat of the moment after a particularly good or bad experience, and the views expressed may not truly represent a person's thoughts.
TechRadar
New Android 13 beta lets you customize app icons in a way it always should have
The second beta for Android 13 QPR2 is currently rolling out for select Pixel phones adding new experimental features and even some emojis. If you just looked at the official release notes (opens in new tab), you would think it’s nothing but a patch for fixing things like a glitch with the user interface that “caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.” But notable Android expert Mashaal Rahman managed to break down the entire beta in a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab). There’s one feature in particular that has him and other Android watchers pretty excited, and that is the ability to create monochromatic app icons that reflect the Material You theme on Pixel phones. That way, everything has a uniform look.
Autoblog
Porsche, Google in talks over Google Apps access
BERLIN — Porsche is considering fully integrating Google software into its car cockpit, a source close to the company said on Thursday, marking a shift in strategy for the newly listed carmaker. The deal, which is only being considered for the Porsche brand and not the Volkswagen Group more...
Google Chat is taking a page from Slack's book to improve group chats
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Hangouts finally dead after a long time, you would think that Google has its messaging strategy sorted out. But the company still offers more than one service, with the most prominent ones being Google Chat and Google Messages. While Messages is mostly meant for personal communication, Google Chats wants to be a powerful Slack competitor for your employer or group of friends. The service still has some downsides compared to the competition, and the company seems to recognize that. It has announced a new, easier way to start group chats.
Android Headlines
Google adds full TV controls to the Home app
Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you want to lower your TV’s volume or switch the channel but can’t find the remote? This has likely happened with pretty much all of us at least once. The remote goes hiding somewhere between the cushions, forcing us to use the buttons on the TV itself. Google is here to help. The Google Home app on your smartphone can now serve as the remote for your compatible TV. The app is gaining full touch-based controls.
Comments / 0