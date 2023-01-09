Read full article on original website
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
lansingcitypulse.com
News Highlights from the Last 7 Days
Anthony Anderson, 28, of Saginaw, has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting of two men at 51 Sessions Recording Studio, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29, were rushed to Sparrow Hospital following the shooting. Terrell was pronounced dead, and Brown was in critical condition. Brown’s condition has since improved. Anderson was arraigned Monday on open murder, assault with intent to commit murder and multiple weapons charges. According to the Lansing State Journal, he was denied bond by 55th District Court Magistrate Stefani Godsey after stating he has a “son on the way.” Godsey said there is a “high likelihood” he will be convicted, and he poses too high of a public safety concern to be released. Anderson, who has a record of multiple assault and weapons charges, was arrested on Jan. 4 for a parole violation after he was discovered to be one of the drivers in a two-car crash in Saginaw Township. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-488-1344. (See related story)
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
New Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman was convicted of drunk driving in 2018
The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.
Family’s Donation of 35 Classic Cars Sold for $2.3 Million
The 35 classic cars donated to Northwood University by an Isabella County businessman have been auctioned off and are bringing in $2.3 million to the university. The cars were a unique donation by Mike and Diane Morey for the school to use however they wanted. They were auctioned off in Florida last Friday.
WNEM
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
Trial begins for Saginaw man accused of running down man with truck, killing him in 2020
SAGINAW, MI — On a rainy night two Novembers ago, a Saginaw man confronted a motorist parked in his driveway, blaring his pickup truck’s horn. The confrontation turned violent when the truck drove forward, plowing into the man before it. Days later, the struck man, 57-year-old Douglas E....
WNEM
Loaded gun brought to Pinconning Middle School, 13-year-old arrested, police say
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating after an eight-grade student brought a loaded gun to Pinconning Middle School. The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Superintendent Andy Kowalczyk said administration was made aware of a student with a possible weapon about 1:45 p.m. and the student was...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
abc12.com
Police situation unfolding in Davison neighborhood
DAVISION, Mich. (WJRT) - Police sealed off part of a neighborhood in Davison as an undisclosed situation unfolded Wednesday evening. Police blocked off a stretch of West Third Street between M-15 and North Genesee Street. Law enforcement officers from several agencies were dressed in tactical gear and hiding behind obstacles initially.
Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home
SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
Lansing Is Finally Getting Grown-Up Chuck E. Cheese And I’m Worried For My Finances (And Liver)
There are a few rare but precious moments in life, those seminal instances that define your years on this big blue-green marble and make all the troubles seem worth it. Your wedding. Opening your own business. The birth of a child. But I'm not married, I work for this website's...
thelivingstonpost.com
Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car
On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
30-year-old Flint homicide case delayed after one of two suspects dies
FLINT, MI – Two people charged in a homicide case that dates back more than 30 years were set to stand trial this week, but that trial now seems unlikely after one of the codefendants died in late 2022. Gabrielle Elaine Houston, of Flint, died Oct. 19, 2022, at...
WILX-TV
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision. According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue just before 2 a.m. Background: One...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Days before she died from ALS, Saginaw woman met her granddaughter
SAGINAW, MI — ALS never took Benita Smith’s smile. The 51-year-old Saginaw woman died Monday, Jan. 2, of the neurodegenerative ailment — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — less than one week after smiling upon meeting her first and only granddaughter. It was a...
Teen girls face more charges than male codefendants in alleged robbing, torturing of two males
SAGINAW, MI — Two juvenile Saginaw girls are charged as adults in the recent alleged robbery and torture of two males. They join two male codefendants, though the girls are facing myriad more charges. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Monday, Jan. 9, arraigned My’kia M. Dawkins...
