Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

News Highlights from the Last 7 Days

Anthony Anderson, 28, of Saginaw, has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting of two men at 51 Sessions Recording Studio, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29, were rushed to Sparrow Hospital following the shooting. Terrell was pronounced dead, and Brown was in critical condition. Brown’s condition has since improved. Anderson was arraigned Monday on open murder, assault with intent to commit murder and multiple weapons charges. According to the Lansing State Journal, he was denied bond by 55th District Court Magistrate Stefani Godsey after stating he has a “son on the way.” Godsey said there is a “high likelihood” he will be convicted, and he poses too high of a public safety concern to be released. Anderson, who has a record of multiple assault and weapons charges, was arrested on Jan. 4 for a parole violation after he was discovered to be one of the drivers in a two-car crash in Saginaw Township. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-488-1344. (See related story)
SAGINAW, MI
9&10 News

Family’s Donation of 35 Classic Cars Sold for $2.3 Million

The 35 classic cars donated to Northwood University by an Isabella County businessman have been auctioned off and are bringing in $2.3 million to the university. The cars were a unique donation by Mike and Diane Morey for the school to use however they wanted. They were auctioned off in Florida last Friday.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Police situation unfolding in Davison neighborhood

DAVISION, Mich. (WJRT) - Police sealed off part of a neighborhood in Davison as an undisclosed situation unfolded Wednesday evening. Police blocked off a stretch of West Third Street between M-15 and North Genesee Street. Law enforcement officers from several agencies were dressed in tactical gear and hiding behind obstacles initially.
DAVISON, MI
MLive

Indiana man charged with arson in fire at Saginaw group recovery home

SAGINAW, MI — An Indiana man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to the group home he lived in on the city’s West Side. About 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, the Saginaw and Buena Vista Township fire departments responded to a reported blaze at a two-story house at 403 N. Webster St. Initial reports indicated there were explosions heard from the basement, said Saginaw Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski.
SAGINAW, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car

On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision. According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue just before 2 a.m. Background: One...
LANSING, MI
