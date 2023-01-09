Anthony Anderson, 28, of Saginaw, has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting of two men at 51 Sessions Recording Studio, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29, were rushed to Sparrow Hospital following the shooting. Terrell was pronounced dead, and Brown was in critical condition. Brown’s condition has since improved. Anderson was arraigned Monday on open murder, assault with intent to commit murder and multiple weapons charges. According to the Lansing State Journal, he was denied bond by 55th District Court Magistrate Stefani Godsey after stating he has a “son on the way.” Godsey said there is a “high likelihood” he will be convicted, and he poses too high of a public safety concern to be released. Anderson, who has a record of multiple assault and weapons charges, was arrested on Jan. 4 for a parole violation after he was discovered to be one of the drivers in a two-car crash in Saginaw Township. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-488-1344. (See related story)

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO