‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
New York Post

Goldman Sachs reviewing cost of private jet travel favored by CEO David Solomon: report

Goldman Sachs is examining the cost of private jet trips favored by its CEO David Solomon and other top executives as part of a sweeping cost-cutting review, the banking giant confirmed on Wednesday. The use of two Goldman-owned Gulfstream private jets is “one of the more sensitive areas” of expense facing a budget probe led by the bank’s chief administration officer Ericka Leslie, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The cost review was underway as Goldman Sachs prepared to slash about 3,200 jobs this week – a move meant to shore up the embattled bank’s financial position despite...
PYMNTS

Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses

Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
New York Post

Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO

Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
msn.com

Tesla, Apple, Nuwellis, Revance, Lululemon: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite being the only one to end the session on a positive note, led by gains in technology shares. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended in the red. Investors and traders are watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday followed by the release of the consumer price inflation data on Thursday. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing investors’ eyeballs:
BBC

Global recession warning as World Bank cuts economic forecast

The global economy is "perilously close to falling into recession", according to the latest forecast from the World Bank. It expects the world economy to grow by just 1.7% this year - a sharp decrease from the 3% it predicted in June. The report blames a number of factors stemming...
Investopedia

Goldman to Axe 3,200 Workers

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) will cut about 3,200 positions starting this week, reversing course after four years of expansion, as a weak economy and slower dealmaking may have cut annual profit by half last year. Key Takeaways. Goldman Sachs will lay off about 3,200 workers starting this week, its...
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
