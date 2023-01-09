ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris retires from international football

France goalkeeper and 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has retired from international football at the age of 36.The Tottenham captain has been capped a record 145 times for the French men’s side, 121 of them as skipper.The French Football Federation confirmed the news on Monday evening, listing some of his achievements on Twitter and adding: “A Legend. Bravo and THANK YOU for everything Hugo.”It expanded in a statement on its website: “After more than 14 years spent in the jersey of the French team, Hugo Lloris has chosen to put an end to his international career.“The goalkeeper and captain...
Yardbarker

Tottenham star makes huge decision over his future in the aftermath of the World Cup

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has made the decision to retire from international football following France’s defeat in the 2022 World Cup final. After 14 years with the national team, the goalkeeper has decided to step away from international duty at the age of 36 and will now solely focus on the last years of his club career.
Yardbarker

Last hope for Karim Benzema and France extinguished

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will not return to the international scene, despite reports that he might have reconsidered his decision to retire, announced on the 19th of December. That hinged on the future of the French national team, which has been placed in the hands of Didier Deschamps. French...
BBC

Real Madrid beat Valencia on penalties in Spanish Super Cup semi-finals

Real Madrid beat Valencia on penalties in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Karim Benzema's penalty put the European and La Liga champions ahead but Samuel Lino levelled just after half-time to make it 1-1 in Riyadh. Madrid won the shootout 4-3, scoring...
The Jewish Press

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Yardbarker

Official – Inter Milan Youngster Mattia Sangalli Joins Trento On Loan For Rest Of Season

Young Inter midfielder Mattia Sangalli has joined Serie C side Trento on loan for the rest of the current season. This is confirmed in an official announcement by the Trentian club, via FCInterNews, which notes that the 20-year-old will play for the side for the rest of the season, after he had spent the first part of the season on loan with Lecco.
Sporting News

PSG fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in Ligue 1, Champions League, Coupe de France

Lionel Messi, Kyilan Mbappe, and Neymar form one of the world's most formidable attacking units, and those three superstars will hope to lift PSG to new heights through the 2022/23 season. The minimum expectation is to win the domestic double every season (Ligue 1 and Coupe de France) given the...
game-news24.com

Al-Nasr says Ronaldo won’t be ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s world cup bid

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid. That’s explained in a statement from a club: “The club”. Al-Nasr FC want to clarify that, contrary to the media reports, signing a contract with Al-Nasr does not make a lot of money for a World Cup bid. The focus of Ronaldos is on Al Nasr, and working with teammates to help the club succeed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy