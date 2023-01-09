Read full article on original website
Al-Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo will earn another £175m on top of £175m-a-year deal to promote Saudi 2030 World Cup bid
AL-NASSR have denied Cristiano Ronaldo will earn an extra £175million by promoting Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid. The veteran Portuguese forward signed for Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. Ronaldo, 37, penned an astonishing two-year, £175m-a-season contract with the Saudi Pro League side. But...
Ronaldo left off FIFA award list headed by Messi, Mbappé
Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the the 14-player shortlist for the annual Best FIFA Men's Player award for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among those selected
Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris retires from international football
France goalkeeper and 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has retired from international football at the age of 36.The Tottenham captain has been capped a record 145 times for the French men’s side, 121 of them as skipper.The French Football Federation confirmed the news on Monday evening, listing some of his achievements on Twitter and adding: “A Legend. Bravo and THANK YOU for everything Hugo.”It expanded in a statement on its website: “After more than 14 years spent in the jersey of the French team, Hugo Lloris has chosen to put an end to his international career.“The goalkeeper and captain...
France captain Hugo Lloris ends international career
World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has retired from playing for France after a record 145 appearances
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Liverpool’s Firmino, Gladbach’s Thuram & Barcelona’s Depay On Inter Milan’s Shortlist If Lukaku Loan Not Extended, Italian Media Report
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, and Barcelona’s Memphis Depay could be among Inter’s targets if they do not extend Romelu Lukaku’s loan in the summer. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the Nerazzurri’s Plan A is still to keep...
Tottenham star makes huge decision over his future in the aftermath of the World Cup
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has made the decision to retire from international football following France’s defeat in the 2022 World Cup final. After 14 years with the national team, the goalkeeper has decided to step away from international duty at the age of 36 and will now solely focus on the last years of his club career.
Last hope for Karim Benzema and France extinguished
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will not return to the international scene, despite reports that he might have reconsidered his decision to retire, announced on the 19th of December. That hinged on the future of the French national team, which has been placed in the hands of Didier Deschamps. French...
Cristiano Ronaldo deal not dependent on World Cup bid role, insist Al Nassr
The Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract under which the Portugal forward is to serve as an ambassador for the Gulf country’s 2030 World Cup bid. Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last month after signing a two and...
Real Madrid beat Valencia on penalties in Spanish Super Cup semi-finals
Real Madrid beat Valencia on penalties in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Karim Benzema's penalty put the European and La Liga champions ahead but Samuel Lino levelled just after half-time to make it 1-1 in Riyadh. Madrid won the shootout 4-3, scoring...
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut vs. PSG, Messi sees over 2 million online ticket requests - sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia against PSG led to over 2 million online requests for tickets, sources have told ESPN.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Liverpool suffer new blow with World Cup hero Sofyan Amrabat set to snub transfer in favour of Atletico Madrid move
LIVERPOOL target Sofyan Amrabat wants to join Atletico Madrid, according to reports. The Moroccan played an integral role during his side's amazing run at the World Cup in Qatar. With Fiorentina star Amrabat a key cog in the heart of midfield, Morocco became the first African side ever to reach...
LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea's Joao Felix move has LaLiga clubs circling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
As Joao Felix's loan to Chelsea nears, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be heading in the other direction. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.
Sochaux refuse to move Caen game forward following death of Stephane Moulin's wife
Caen's owner has hit out in an angry Twitter response after Sochaux refused to postpone a match following the death of Caen manager Stephane Moulin's wife Armelle.
Official – Inter Milan Youngster Mattia Sangalli Joins Trento On Loan For Rest Of Season
Young Inter midfielder Mattia Sangalli has joined Serie C side Trento on loan for the rest of the current season. This is confirmed in an official announcement by the Trentian club, via FCInterNews, which notes that the 20-year-old will play for the side for the rest of the season, after he had spent the first part of the season on loan with Lecco.
Supercopa de Espana 2023: Spanish Super Cup fixtures, match schedule for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia and Betis
We already have a finalist in the 2023 Supercopa de Espana as the four most successful Spanish clubs from last season's domestic competitions headed to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup). The top two La Liga finishers from 2021/22 Real Madrid and Barcelona are taking...
PSG fixtures schedule 2023: Next match in Ligue 1, Champions League, Coupe de France
Lionel Messi, Kyilan Mbappe, and Neymar form one of the world's most formidable attacking units, and those three superstars will hope to lift PSG to new heights through the 2022/23 season. The minimum expectation is to win the domestic double every season (Ligue 1 and Coupe de France) given the...
Al-Nasr says Ronaldo won’t be ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s world cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid. That’s explained in a statement from a club: “The club”. Al-Nasr FC want to clarify that, contrary to the media reports, signing a contract with Al-Nasr does not make a lot of money for a World Cup bid. The focus of Ronaldos is on Al Nasr, and working with teammates to help the club succeed.
