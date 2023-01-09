France goalkeeper and 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has retired from international football at the age of 36.The Tottenham captain has been capped a record 145 times for the French men’s side, 121 of them as skipper.The French Football Federation confirmed the news on Monday evening, listing some of his achievements on Twitter and adding: “A Legend. Bravo and THANK YOU for everything Hugo.”It expanded in a statement on its website: “After more than 14 years spent in the jersey of the French team, Hugo Lloris has chosen to put an end to his international career.“The goalkeeper and captain...

