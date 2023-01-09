Read full article on original website
England vs Brazil clash at Wembley sells out
European champions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima this spring.The Lionesses, ranked fourth in Fifa’s rankings, will take on the South American champions in London on 6 April.All general admission tickets have now been snapped up for the match at the national stadium, which seats around 90,000 at full capacity.A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions the United States in October, in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany....
FOX Sports
Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi plays first game since World Cup triumph, scores as Kylian Mbappe-less PSG beat Angers
Lionel Messi scored on his return to club soccer after his FIFA 2022 World Cup win with Argentina as Paris Saint-Germain ran out 2-0 winners over Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. Messi and Hugo Ekitike got the goals as top beat bottom in Le Championnat, but it was far from a classic at Parc des Princes as the hosts laboured to victory.
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Firmino, Gladbach’s Thuram & Barcelona’s Depay On Inter Milan’s Shortlist If Lukaku Loan Not Extended, Italian Media Report
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, and Barcelona’s Memphis Depay could be among Inter’s targets if they do not extend Romelu Lukaku’s loan in the summer. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the Nerazzurri’s Plan A is still to keep...
Madrid beats Valencia on penalties in Super Cup semifinal
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid will get another chance to celebrate a Spanish Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Wednesday’s semifinal and will try to win its third Super Cup title in the Middle East nation on Sunday.
Soccer-Bayern in need of a keeper after Neuer injury - coach Nagelsmann
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich want to sign a goalkeeper following the injury to Germany captain Manuel Neuer but the options on the transfer market in the winter period are limited, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Thursday.
Newcastle ‘launch huge bid to sign Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko on £150k-a-week’ in Chelsea transfer blow
NEWCASTLE have reportedly launched a bid to snatch Chelsea transfer target Youssoufa Moukoko. The Borussia Dortmund sensation, 18, will become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires. He has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as well as Barcelona. Man City, PSG...
1470 WMBD
Soccer-Struggling Schalke looking far from ready for Bundesliga restart
BERLIN (Reuters) – Schalke 04’s training camp in Turkey ahead of next week’s Bundesliga restart did little to prop up their confidence with the last-placed club having failed to win any of their five friendly matches so far. Their 1-0 loss to Nuremberg on Tuesday ahead of...
Yardbarker
Photo – Inter Milan Midfielder Kristjan Asllani After 2-1 Coppa Italia Win Over Parma: “On To The Quarter-Finals”
Inter were not at their sparkling best to beat Parma 2-1 in extra time in the Coppa Italia semifinals, but they took the result home. After the shock of conceding in the first half, the Nerazzurri pushed for the equalizer which eventually came through Lautaro Martinez late on, before Francesco Acerbi fired home during extra time, and with it sent the team into the quarterfinals of the competition.
Sochaux refuse to move Caen game forward following death of Stephane Moulin's wife
Caen's owner has hit out in an angry Twitter response after Sochaux refused to postpone a match following the death of Caen manager Stephane Moulin's wife Armelle.
Joao Felix’s Chelsea shirt number revealed after loan transfer from Atletico Madrid as he hopes to break curse
CHELSEA have confirmed their fourth January signing with Joao Felix arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. The Portugal star completed his move to Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to get his first taste of Premier League action against Fulham on Thursday. Felix joined...
msn.com
Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw results, matches, schedule, as Man United, Newcastle reach League Cup semis
The Carabao Cup is quickly approaching the pointy end for its 2022/23 campaign. Two of the four semifinalists have already been determined as Manchester United and Newcastle United advanced past Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, respectively. The final two spots will also feature Premier League teams as Nottingham Forest host...
Newcastle United in "substantial" talks with phenomenal Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko: report
Newcastle United could strike an incredible £150,000 deal with Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund to bolster their attack
CBS Sports
Joao Felix to Chelsea: Atletico Madrid attacker completes loan move to Blues until end of season
Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have agreed terms for the loan of Portuguese striker Joao Felix until the end of the current season. The 23 years-old will fly to London in the coming hours to sign his contract with the English club that will be valid until June, as reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea will pay Atletico Madrid a loan fee of €11 million and will also cover the full salary until June 2023, but the Blues were unable to secure an option to buy Felix permanently at the end of his loan spell. Before leaving Spain, Joao Felix will also extend his agreement with Atletico until 2027 (the current one is valid until 2026).
LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea's Joao Felix move has LaLiga clubs circling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
As Joao Felix's loan to Chelsea nears, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be heading in the other direction. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.
Yardbarker
Official – Inter Milan Youngster Mattia Sangalli Joins Trento On Loan For Rest Of Season
Young Inter midfielder Mattia Sangalli has joined Serie C side Trento on loan for the rest of the current season. This is confirmed in an official announcement by the Trentian club, via FCInterNews, which notes that the 20-year-old will play for the side for the rest of the season, after he had spent the first part of the season on loan with Lecco.
Yardbarker
EFL Cup semi-final draw: Southampton draw Newcastle, Forest to play Man United
The draw for the EFL Cup semi-finals has been confirmed. With just four teams remaining, and following League 1 side Charlton’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Erik Ten Hag’s Man United, supporters now know that this year’s winners will once again be a club from the Premier League.
Marco Reus open to joining Cristiano Ronaldo in shock Al-Nassr free transfer as Borussia Dortmund deal runs out
MARCO REUS is open to a move away from Borussia Dortmund - and is refusing to rule out joing Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Reus has been with the German outfit since 2012, but his contact is set to expire this summer. He will be available as a free agent at...
When can Joao Felix make his Chelsea debut?
Chelsea confirmed the loan signing of Joao Felix at Wednesday lunchtime and supporters might not have to wait long to see him in action.
