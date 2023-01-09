ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

England vs Brazil clash at Wembley sells out

European champions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima this spring.The Lionesses, ranked fourth in Fifa’s rankings, will take on the South American champions in London on 6 April.All general admission tickets have now been snapped up for the match at the national stadium, which seats around 90,000 at full capacity.A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions the United States in October, in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany....
FOX Sports

Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
The Associated Press

Madrid beats Valencia on penalties in Super Cup semifinal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid will get another chance to celebrate a Spanish Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Wednesday’s semifinal and will try to win its third Super Cup title in the Middle East nation on Sunday.
1470 WMBD

Soccer-Struggling Schalke looking far from ready for Bundesliga restart

BERLIN (Reuters) – Schalke 04’s training camp in Turkey ahead of next week’s Bundesliga restart did little to prop up their confidence with the last-placed club having failed to win any of their five friendly matches so far. Their 1-0 loss to Nuremberg on Tuesday ahead of...
Yardbarker

Photo – Inter Milan Midfielder Kristjan Asllani After 2-1 Coppa Italia Win Over Parma: “On To The Quarter-Finals”

Inter were not at their sparkling best to beat Parma 2-1 in extra time in the Coppa Italia semifinals, but they took the result home. After the shock of conceding in the first half, the Nerazzurri pushed for the equalizer which eventually came through Lautaro Martinez late on, before Francesco Acerbi fired home during extra time, and with it sent the team into the quarterfinals of the competition.
CBS Sports

Joao Felix to Chelsea: Atletico Madrid attacker completes loan move to Blues until end of season

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have agreed terms for the loan of Portuguese striker Joao Felix until the end of the current season. The 23 years-old will fly to London in the coming hours to sign his contract with the English club that will be valid until June, as reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea will pay Atletico Madrid a loan fee of €11 million and will also cover the full salary until June 2023, but the Blues were unable to secure an option to buy Felix permanently at the end of his loan spell. Before leaving Spain, Joao Felix will also extend his agreement with Atletico until 2027 (the current one is valid until 2026).
Yardbarker

Official – Inter Milan Youngster Mattia Sangalli Joins Trento On Loan For Rest Of Season

Young Inter midfielder Mattia Sangalli has joined Serie C side Trento on loan for the rest of the current season. This is confirmed in an official announcement by the Trentian club, via FCInterNews, which notes that the 20-year-old will play for the side for the rest of the season, after he had spent the first part of the season on loan with Lecco.
Yardbarker

EFL Cup semi-final draw: Southampton draw Newcastle, Forest to play Man United

The draw for the EFL Cup semi-finals has been confirmed. With just four teams remaining, and following League 1 side Charlton’s quarter-final exit at the hands of Erik Ten Hag’s Man United, supporters now know that this year’s winners will once again be a club from the Premier League.

