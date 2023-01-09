Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have agreed terms for the loan of Portuguese striker Joao Felix until the end of the current season. The 23 years-old will fly to London in the coming hours to sign his contract with the English club that will be valid until June, as reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea will pay Atletico Madrid a loan fee of €11 million and will also cover the full salary until June 2023, but the Blues were unable to secure an option to buy Felix permanently at the end of his loan spell. Before leaving Spain, Joao Felix will also extend his agreement with Atletico until 2027 (the current one is valid until 2026).

2 DAYS AGO