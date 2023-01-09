Boy Killed, Man Injured When Hit by Vehicle in Hawthorne

Photo: Getty Images

HAWTHORNE (CNS) - A 13-year-old boy died and a man was injured when they were struck by a vehicle in a Hawthorne intersection, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Sunday at El Segundo Boulevard and Truro Avenue, according to Hawthorne police Investigator A. Barlin.

The boy, the man and a girl were crossing El Segundo Boulevard when the boy and the man were hit by a westbound vehicle on El Segundo, Barlin said. Information on their relationship to one another was not immediately available.

Michael Leon of Hawthorne died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene, Barlin said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information was asked to call Barlin at 310-349-2701.