Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are elgibleAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Frisco's Meteoric Growth Continues With Universal Studios Theme Park AnnouncementNick ReynoldsFrisco, TX
Relief coming for drivers frustrated by Cresson railroad crossing
The railroad crossings on highways 377 and 171 in Hood, Johnson and Parker counties have been a source of frustration for the people of Cresson for many years.
New Fort Worth City Hall promises transformative delivery of services, sustainability focus
The new Fort Worth City Hall will open partially in late 2023. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) With an eye on transforming the way that it delivers services, the city of Fort Worth purchased the former Pier 1 headquarters at 100 Energy Way to house 22 departments from 14 buildings under one roof.
Richardson closing city facilities, canceling trash service for MLK holiday
Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. (Community Impact) Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
Argyle looking to make progress on major road projects in 2023
Construction continues on Stonecrest Road and other streets in Argyle. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) As issues with mobility in Argyle persist, town officials hope to get some clarity on construction projects planned for its two major roads. Denton County has seen massive population growth in recent years, and Argyle has been...
Keller city council revises senior center fees
The Keller Senior Activity Center is located at 640 Johnson Road. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The Keller City Council unanimously voted to revise the Keller Senior Activity Center membership fees in a meeting on Dec. 20. Revised membership fees will be $20 for Keller residents and $70 for non-residents. Two non-residents...
Plano City Council approves contract to help with litter removal
Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with litter removal at 94 sites around the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with removing litter from parks and trails in the city during its Jan. 9 meeting. Plano Parks and Recreation awarded...
Project proposed to bring 186 multifamily units to north McKinney
The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a multifamily project in north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a project that would bring a 186-unit multifamily development to north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. The development is planned for...
Mobility City to offer mobility equipment, services in Plano
The new Mobility City location in Plano is expected to open in late January. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mobility City plans to open a new location in Plano in late January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new store will be located at 9720 Coit Road, Ste. 180. Mobility City will offer a variety of mobility-related equipment, including mobility scooters, wheelchairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and more. The Plano location is available for select deliveries and service calls and is planning a grand opening in February. 972-292-9428.
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
Union Bear plans expansion to downtown McKinney
The proposed Union Bear restaurant is located on the northwest side of the Historic McKinney Downtown Square. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Representatives of Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, shared plans for a new location in downtown McKinney at a Jan. 10 meeting of the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission.
Filing for Trophy Club council spots, mayor opens Jan. 18
Trophy Club Council Member Jeff Beach (left) talks during the Jan. 10 meeting. Beach's Place 2 spot on the board is one of two up for grabs in the May election. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Two council members and the mayor are up for election this upcoming May in Trophy Club.
cityofinkster.com
WATER MAIN BREAK: Arlington
Please be advised we have discovered a water main break on Arlington There is an active crew out now working to get the water main break repaired. We will be sure to keep you updated on any changes and we ask that you please be patient while we work to get this issue resolved. If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the DPS office at 313.563.9774.
Volunteers, donations needed for homeless count in Plano
The Annual Homeless Census allows the city of Plano to continue receiving funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. (Community Impact staff) Plano Neighborhood Services is seeking all available hands for its Annual Homeless Census count on Jan. 26 at the Plano Municipal Center. The volunteers...
TEXRail offering free rides through Jan. 16 to celebrate fourth anniversary
TEXRail train 'Spike' passes near Walmart on Jan. 10 in Grapevine. Train rides on Trinity Metro's TEXRail and Zipzone are free through Jan. 16, 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) TEXRail is providing free rides through Jan. 16, celebrating its fourth anniversary providing transportation in Tarrant County. Train rides on TEXRail and...
H-E-B project plat, site plan for potential second Frisco location gets 30-day extension
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Community Impact staff) The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved a 30-day extension for an H-E-B Grocery Co.-proposed project Jan. 10. The extension covers a conveyance plat and site plan that designates...
Ooh la la! celebrates 20 years on Main Street
Oh la la! offers a variety of clothing options for women. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Sylvia Helton readily admits she was not sure where her career path would go after being laid off from American Airlines in 2001. She was an analyst, working on routes and planning crews. Following the events...
Universal theme park concerns shared at Frisco forum
The proposed site plan for Universal Kids Frisco includes separate parking lots for park visitors and hotel guests, according to Universal Parks and Resorts officials. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Frisco City Council, city staff and project developers heard concerns from the community and neighboring residents about the proposed Universal Kids Frisco...
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
Flower Mound officials place data analytics cameras along Morriss corridor
Flower Mound officials placed data analytics camera along the Morriss Road corridor. (Courtesy Town of Flower Mound) Flower Mound’s signal division team is placing new data analytics cameras at all traffic signals along the Morriss corridor. The adaptive software has been placed on the town’s servers, and the traffic...
