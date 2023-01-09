ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trophy Club, TX

Mobility City to offer mobility equipment, services in Plano

The new Mobility City location in Plano is expected to open in late January. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mobility City plans to open a new location in Plano in late January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new store will be located at 9720 Coit Road, Ste. 180. Mobility City will offer a variety of mobility-related equipment, including mobility scooters, wheelchairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps and more. The Plano location is available for select deliveries and service calls and is planning a grand opening in February. 972-292-9428.
PLANO, TX
WATER MAIN BREAK: Arlington

Please be advised we have discovered a water main break on Arlington There is an active crew out now working to get the water main break repaired. We will be sure to keep you updated on any changes and we ask that you please be patient while we work to get this issue resolved. If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the DPS office at 313.563.9774.
INKSTER, MI
Universal theme park concerns shared at Frisco forum

The proposed site plan for Universal Kids Frisco includes separate parking lots for park visitors and hotel guests, according to Universal Parks and Resorts officials. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Frisco City Council, city staff and project developers heard concerns from the community and neighboring residents about the proposed Universal Kids Frisco...
FRISCO, TX
Dallas, TX
