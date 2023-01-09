The It List: Jeremy Renner returns in Taylor Sheridan's 'Mayor of Kingstown,' Mindy Kaling's 'Scooby-Doo!' prequel 'Velma' debuts, Christina Hall heads to Tennessee on 'Christina in the Country' and all the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 9, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Jan. 9-15 the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Jeremy Renner scores a second term as the Mayor of Kingstown

In real life, Marvel Cinematic Universe avenger Jeremy Renner continues to heal up after a snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. But there's no rest for the actor's Mayor of Kingstown alter ego as Taylor Sheridan's streaming series returns for a sophomore season on Jan. 15. This new batch of episodes finds Renner's ex-con-turned-power broker, Mike McLusky, dealing with the fallout of the prison riot that unsettled his Michigan hometown at the end of the show's freshman year. With the non-governmental power vested in him, Mike decides that a "pecking order" needs to be instituted within the jail's walls to better police what happens outside. Needless to say, that choice has major consequences. Besides Renner, Oscar-winner Dianne Wiest and former Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen are back for Season 2, which confirms that the always-busy Sheridan is basically the Mayor of Paramount+. — Ethan Alter

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premieres Sunday, Jan. 15 on Paramount+.

STREAM IT: Velma reveals the backstory of the whipsmart Scooby-Doo sleuth

Mindy Kaling, who co-created and co-wrote this series, voices the title character, the brainy, turtleneck-wearing member of the mystery-solving gang from Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, in this animated sitcom — although it's definitely for adults — that is without Scooby himself. In it, Velma, who's often overlooked, shares her origin story, which is packed with nods to pop culture; even the trailer featured her complaining to HBO Max about the details of a project the network is supposedly making about Judy Jetson at the same time that a Scream-inspired killer calls Velma from, of course, inside her house. The first few actual minutes of the series consist of Velma remarking that origin stories are "normally about tall, handsome guys struggling with the burden of being handed even more power." In real life, Kaling has explained that, when she was growing up, Velma was the only animated character with whom she identified, and it wasn't just because they both wore thick glasses. "She's obviously not Indian, but… I felt like she was, like, really pretty but in an untraditional way, super smart and unafraid of being smart," Kaling said at New York Comic Con 2022. The show co-stars Constance Wu, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, Scooby-Doo veteran Frank Welker's voice, and it features performances by Wanda Sykes; Nicole Byer; Debbie Ryan; Gary Cole; Jane Lynch; "Weird Al" Yankovic; Shay Mitchell and more. — Raechal Shewfelt

Velma premieres Thursday, Jan. 12 on HBO Max.

WATCH IT: It's country time for HGTV personality Christina Hall

The Christina on the Coast star — formerly known as Christina Haack, Anstead and El Moussa — has a new show, Christina in the Country, on the heels of Flip or Flop ending after 10 seasons. The six-episode docuseries sees the SoCal real estate and house-flipping pro at her Tennessee country home with her new husband, Josh Hall, her three kids and his French bulldog. It will show her at work, as she expands her design business, and off the clock with her crew at the farmhouse she purchased in May 2021. "I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home," Hall said in a statement. — Suzy Byrne

Christina in the Country premieres Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. on HGTV.

STREAM IT: Jason Momoa scales great heights in the HBO Max reality series The Climb

Once he wraps up his run as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, maybe Jason Momoa can reboot Cliffhanger. The action star establishes his rock climbing bonafides in The Climb, HBO Max's competitive reality series that brings together some of the world's best climbers to scale steep cliffs in pursuit of a $100,000 payday. Boasting a diverse cast of competitors, exotic locations and endings that are literal cliffhangers, The Climb is addictive viewing right out of the gate. And while Momoa isn't the Jeff Probst of the show — that honor goes to professional climbers Chris Sharma and Meagan Martin — he does get his hands gritty in documentary segments like the exclusive clip above, where he and Sharma hoist themselves over oversized rocks. "It's so rooted in my soul," Momoa says earnestly of why he loves climbing. You might say it's the moon of his life. — E.A.

The Climb premieres Thursday, Jan. 12 on HBO Max.

STREAM IT: How I Caught My Killer reveals how social media can be a crime-solving tool

Death doesn't have to stop the long arm of the law. Hulu's new true crime docuseries How I Caught My Killer reveals how the clues murder victims leave behind can eventually lead authorities to capture their killers. The show delves into nine specific cases where evidence provided by the deceased resulted in justice being served. This exclusive clip depicts one of those cases, involving a 17-year-old social media fanatic named Nikki whose non-stop posts suddenly stopped... the first clue that something terrible had happened to her. — E.A.

How I Caught My Killer premieres Thursday, Jan. 12 on Hulu.

WATCH IT: House Party is the rare remake that lives up to the original

If you're of a certain age and vibe, Reginald Hudlin's 1990 Kid N' Play-starring comedy House Party is a bona fide classic. So for many of us, it's right up there with other films maybe we wished Hollywood would leave alone (especially considering all its forgettable sequels). But what do you know, there's a new House Party… and it's really, really good. The premise is gold to begin with — friends (Jacob Lattimore and Tosin Cole) find themselves alone in LeBron James's mansion, where they scheme to host a supreme star-studded bash. It's funny and sharp from the get-go, and stocked with killer cameos, none better than Kid Cudi's hilarious turn. — Kevin Polowy

House Party opens in theaters Friday, Jan. 13. Get tickets on Fandango.

WATCH/STREAM IT: The Golden Globes Awards return to TV

After NBC declined to broadcast the 2022 show — following controversy over the membership of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the small group of overseas journalists who run the fete, when they were found to have behaved unethically and to be without a single Black member, prompting public criticism from big stars including Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson — the more laid-back of the awards shows is back on the air. The body that governs it has made some changes: It now has a total of 97 members, six of whom are Black, and an additional 103 nonmember voters. At this year's ceremony, which will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, movies The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once and TV's Abbott Elementary are all poised to have a big night, as they have the most nominations going in. What's TBD is whether anyone will watch. — R.S.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards airs Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

HEAR IT: Margo Price doesn’t stray from her vision

For her fourth studio album, the Best New Artist Grammy nominee joined producer Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Angel Olsen, Benmont Tench, Dawes, Conor Oberst, Bonnie "Prince" Billy) and her husband/co-writer Jeremy Ivey in Wilson's Topanga Canyon headquarters Fivestar Studio, where she and Wilson co-produced and collaborated with the likes of Mike Campbell, Sharon Van Etten and Lucius. The result is perhaps the Americana maverick's most ambitious project yet, and a sort of unofficial companion piece to her raw October 2022 memoir, Maybe We'll Make It, which she wrote while making the confessional record. — Lyndsey Parker

Strays by Margo Price is available Friday, Jan. 13 to download/stream on .

BUY IT: Groundhog Day celebrates 30 years of being celebrated with new Blu-ray release

Released 30 years ago this February, Groundhog Day wasn't immediately recognized for its genius. Maybe we weren't evolved enough as a species in 1993. But we got there eventually. In the years and decades since, Harold Ramis's pitch-perfect comedy starring Bill Murray as a Pittsburgh weatherman reliving the same droll day over and over (and over) again while on assignment in small-town Punxsutawney has fully gotten its flowers. Now for its 30th birthday comes its first 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release, with bonus features including audio commentary, deleted scenes and, best (most unexpected) of all, a featurette on actual groundhogs. — K.P.

Groundhog Day releases on 4K Ultra HD Tuesday, Jan. 10 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Gaz Coombes makes a super return

Fresh off performing at the all-star tribute to Taylor Hawkins in London, the frontman of one of Hawkins's favorite bands, Britpop trio Supergrass, releases his fourth solo album, Turn the Car Around. The LP serves as the final installment in a trilogy that began with Coombes's Mercury Music Prize-nominated Matador in 2015 and continued with 2018's World's Strongest Man, with the singer explaining in a statement: "Turn the Car Around is a record that I've been building up to for the last seven years. There's a lot of subject matter in there that I've played with and maybe not managed to see through in the past. I've evolved and I feel like I've got better at what I do." — L.P.

Turn The Car Around by Gaz Coombes is available Friday, Jan. 13 to download/stream on .

COLLECT IT: Playmobil's Klingon Bird of Prey replica is 2023's first must-have collectible

Here's how Playmobil is helping Star Trek fans boldly go into 2023: As a follow-up to last year's U.S.S Enterprise replica, the toy company has put together a Klingon Bird of Prey. Actually, you'll put this big bad bird together, assembling the 94-piece set into a fearsome intergalactic predator. Flashing lights and Trek-specific sound effects complete this Bird of Prey's impact. Beam us up, Playmobil. — E.A.

Playmobil's Klingon Bird of Prey is available now on the official Playmobil site.