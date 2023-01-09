Frisco P&Z commission to consider conveyance plat, site plan for potential 2nd H-E-B project

Read full article on original website
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
Lewisville City Council approves zone change requests for planned housing developments
Lewisville City Council approved zone change requests for planned housing developments Jan. 9. (Community Impact file photo) More housing options are slated for Lewisville after the City Council approved three zone change requests. An ordinance granting a zone change will allow for a planned development at 301 and 333 Uecker...
Universal theme park concerns shared at Frisco forum
The proposed site plan for Universal Kids Frisco includes separate parking lots for park visitors and hotel guests, according to Universal Parks and Resorts officials. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Frisco City Council, city staff and project developers heard concerns from the community and neighboring residents about the proposed Universal Kids Frisco...
Keller residents can soon get their seafood fix at Coco Shrimp
Coco Shrimp serves several shrimp dishes including butter garlic. (Courtesy Coco Shrimp) Coco Shrimp is bringing its Hawaiian-inspired dishes to 1301 Keller Parkway, Ste. 100, in Keller. According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new restaurant will be 3,722 square feet, and construction will conclude April 15.
Project proposed to bring 186 multifamily units to north McKinney
The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a multifamily project in north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a project that would bring a 186-unit multifamily development to north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. The development is planned for...
Nautical Bowls to bring superfood bowls to Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound with a grand opening Jan. 14. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls will host a grand opening event Jan. 14. Nautical Bowls will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound. It will bring organic, gluten-free and dairy-free bowls once open.
Frisco to get a Universal Parks and Resorts theme park
Universal Parks and Resorts announced Jan. 11 a new theme park to be located along the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. (Rendering courtesy Universal Parks and Resorts) Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information. Universal Parks and Resorts announced Jan. 11 a new theme park to be...
Hopdoddy Burger Bar bringing premium burgers to Fort Worth
The El Diablo burger is among many handcrafted premium burgers on the Hopdoddy Burger Bar menu. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is set to open its second Fort Worth location at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. It will be in the former...
Endo Dispensary bringing THC, CBD products to Plano
Endo Dispensary has six locations in Texas and one in Florida. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Endo Dispensary is opening a new location at the end of January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The dispensary, located at 601 W. Parker Road, will provide THC, delta and CBD products. Products include edibles, prerolls, vape cartridges and more. 469-366-9694. www.endoplano.com/
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
Fort Worth's Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth's own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
Texas First Rentals acquires Colleyville construction equipment company Rental One
Texas First Rentals provides construction and portable power equipment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas First Rentals announced its acquisition of Rental One, an equipment and storage container rental company, in a Dec. 13 news release. A division of industrial company Holt, Texas First Rentals offers aerial, dirt and portable construction equipment, the press release stated. The company provides boom lifts, excavators, generators, pumps and trench safety equipment.
Dining guide: Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Yummy Sichuan opened its Flower Mound location on Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Yummy Sichuan) Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here is a roundup of restaurants that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Awesome Times. 2630 Justin Road, Ste....
MADabolic brings strength-driven group workouts to Plano
MADabolic hosts group workouts, but focuses on one-on-one training to ensure proper form and technique. (Courtesy MADabolic) MADabolic opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 14, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new gym is located at 1901 Preston Road, Ste. E1002, and provides strength-driven group workouts with a focus on one-on-one coaching. MADabolic offers three class styles: momentum, anaerobic and durability. The gym is offering a five-day membership for $5 through January. 469-960-3425. www.madabolic.com.
Candidacy filing for Lewisville ISD, Coppell ISD boards of trustees begins Jan. 18
Candidate filings begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Unsplash) Citizens interested in running for a spot on Lewisville ISD or Coppell ISD’s boards of trustees can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot for LISD. Both seats are three-year terms. Place 6 is...
Richardson closing city facilities, canceling trash service for MLK holiday
Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. (Community Impact) Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
Fish & Fizz pub closes in Richardson
Fish & Fizz owner Nick Barclay (left) announced Jan. 11 via the company's Facebook page that the British pub is closing. (Community Impact file photo) Fish & Fizz in Richardson closed Jan. 11. The pub located at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1908, had been in operation since 2018, partnering to co-own a British Emporium store next door starting in 2020.
Plano ISD board of trustees discusses matching uniforms, mascot for campuses
The Plano ISD board of trustees discussed the athletic alignment program during its Jan. 10 meeting, an initiative that would integrate the senior high and high schools. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The Plano ISD board of trustees discussed an update on the athletic alignment program during its Jan. 10 meeting, including...
TEXRail offering free rides through Jan. 16 to celebrate fourth anniversary
TEXRail train 'Spike' passes near Walmart on Jan. 10 in Grapevine. Train rides on Trinity Metro's TEXRail and Zipzone are free through Jan. 16, 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) TEXRail is providing free rides through Jan. 16, celebrating its fourth anniversary providing transportation in Tarrant County. Train rides on TEXRail and...
