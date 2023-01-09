USF RB Brian Battie becomes latest name on Auburn's radar

Auburn has done well in the pursuit of transfer portal talent, as they have added seven players since the open period that began on Dec. 5.

Most of its’ finds have been on the offensive and defensive line, as well as one tight end and a linebacker. The Tigers have yet to earn the signature of a skill position player, although many prospects have taken a visit to campus.

The most recent skill player to partake in a visit to Auburn is former USF running back Brian Battie. Battie, who has accumulated 1,842 yards in three seasons with the Bulls, visited Auburn’s campus on Sunday. While there, he talked with running backs coach Cadillac Williams, offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, and head coach Hugh Freeze.

After his discussion with Auburn coaches, he came away feeling that he is a great fit in the Tigers’ system. He was also impressed with Auburn’s newly-built Woltosz Football Performance Center, saying that it “looks like something that colleges not even supposed to have.”

Auburn looks to add depth to its running back room following the departure of Tank Bigsby, who will take part in the upcoming NFL Draft. Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston return to Auburn’s rotation, and four-star commit Jeremiah Cobb is set to join this summer. Battie would be a great addition, as he rushed for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bulls in 2022.

According to Auburn Undercover, Battie will visit Colorado in the upcoming days and will make his decision on Jan. 15.