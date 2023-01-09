ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iggy Pop Recalls The Wild Way He 'Got To Know' Slash And Duff McKagan

By Katrina Nattress
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Before Iggy Pop worked with Duff McKagan on his just-released album Every Loser , the punk rock icon recruited the bassist and his Guns N' Roses bandmate Slash for his 1990 album Brick by Brick .

During a recent interview , Iggy recalled the wild story that led to his long-standing friendship with McKagan. "I've known Duff since he was in his early twenties," he said. "Both he and Slash worked on Brick By Brick . I used to go over to Duff’s house – at the time he was trying to decide between the Playboy model he was dating and the weather girl – and rehearse. One time Slash was three hours late because, he said, 'I’m sorry but my snake escaped into the wall'."

When they did get to work, McKagan and Slash introduced Iggy to their unconventional work method. "Before we set to work they said: 'We’ll have to have a discussion before we start,'” he remembered. "So they arrived with a gallon of vodka and a bowl of blow and, as a result of living through that, I got to know them pretty well."

Elsewhere in the interview, Iggy opened up about his hesitation to accept the Lifetime Achievement Grammy award in 2020. "The Grammys kept wanting to talk to me on the phone and I kept telling my manager: 'I don’t want to talk to them. I hate those people. They want me to be an exhibit in their museum or something,'" he divulged. "Then when I finally spoke to the lady from the Grammys a couple of months later she said: 'We’re giving you the lifetime achievement. Without you there’s no Lil Nas X and there’s no Billie Eilish .' According to her, 'You’re a direct link to the artists that are at the top of our awards list this year.' So that’s what one person had to say, and I’ll take that for what it’s worth."

