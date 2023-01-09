ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Two Edenton men killed in Virginia plane crash

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two Edenton men were killed in a plane crash Saturday in southeastern Virginia.

An official with the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, were killed when a small private plane crashed in the 3900 Block of Carolina Road in Suffolk shortly after noon on Saturday.

The two men were flying in a Piper PA-28 that crashed under unknown circumstances, according to a preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash is being investigated by the Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

The city of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue responded to the 3900 block of Carolina Road to battle a brush fire that resulted from the plane crash, according to the Facebook page for Suffolk Fire and Rescue. The call about the fire came in at 12:13 p.m., according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

“Firefighters found a plane had crashed approximately a quarter mile off of Carolina Road,” Suffolk Fire and Rescue stated in the post. “The resulting crash caused a large area of brush and trees to catch fire with homes in the area threatened by the rapidly progressing fire.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue operated a three-alarm fire response Saturday afternoon to contain the fire’s spread.

“The fire spread across roughly 35 acres of open field and forest,” according to the post. “All residents affected by the fire were safely evacuated.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the fire was brought under control at 3:47 p.m.

Fauchald and Bergevin were known for being active in the Edenton community.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton ‘officer involved shooting’ …. January 11, 2023 Read More: https://bit.ly/3QzkFcY. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking …. WAVY News 10. ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at …
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up

Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
mahoningmatters.com

Two people from North Carolina killed in fiery plane crash in Virginia, officials say

Two people from North Carolina were killed in a plane crash that sparked a brush fire in Virginia, officials said. The small airplane crashed at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Suffolk, Virginia, with at least two people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email to McClatchy News. The aircraft, which transportation officials told WTKR was a Piper PA-28, was “fully engulfed in fire,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.
SUFFOLK, VA
yourerie

Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles

Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two …. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato …. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato Growers. Lake...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
live5news.com

15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) - A 15-year-old boy in Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents. The parents were found dead Tuesday at their home in Chesapeake after the attack. Police said either a knife or hammer was used. The parents have been identified as...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk man faces charges in connection to shots fired into North Main St. businesses

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who allegedly fired shots into a pair of North Main Street businesses in Suffolk Monday has been arrested and faces a number of charges. Jarred Friesz, 20, of Suffolk, faces two charges of shooting into an occupied building, and has also been charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place and disorderly conduct.
SUFFOLK, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy