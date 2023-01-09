Two Edenton men killed in Virginia plane crash

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two Edenton men were killed in a plane crash Saturday in southeastern Virginia.

An official with the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, were killed when a small private plane crashed in the 3900 Block of Carolina Road in Suffolk shortly after noon on Saturday.

The two men were flying in a Piper PA-28 that crashed under unknown circumstances, according to a preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash is being investigated by the Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

The city of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue responded to the 3900 block of Carolina Road to battle a brush fire that resulted from the plane crash, according to the Facebook page for Suffolk Fire and Rescue. The call about the fire came in at 12:13 p.m., according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

“Firefighters found a plane had crashed approximately a quarter mile off of Carolina Road,” Suffolk Fire and Rescue stated in the post. “The resulting crash caused a large area of brush and trees to catch fire with homes in the area threatened by the rapidly progressing fire.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue operated a three-alarm fire response Saturday afternoon to contain the fire’s spread.

“The fire spread across roughly 35 acres of open field and forest,” according to the post. “All residents affected by the fire were safely evacuated.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the fire was brought under control at 3:47 p.m.

Fauchald and Bergevin were known for being active in the Edenton community.