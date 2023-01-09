Read full article on original website
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future
Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on Matt Canada could give a hint to Mike Tomlin’s OC decision
All eyes will be on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason and his offensive coordinator decision. Will Tomlin fire Matt Canada, a move that fans have been begging for all season?. Or will Tomlin retain Canada after the Steelers’ strong finish to the season?. It’s starting to...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Bernie Kosar addresses being fired for betting on Browns-Steelers game
It was a sack that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar never saw coming. Kosar was fired from the Browns radio pre-game show after placing a 19-thousand dollar bet on the Browns Steelers game Sunday. Monday night on Kosar's podcast, The Bernie Kosar Show with Hanford Dixon, Kosar addressed the...
Pa. man wins Pittsburgh Steelers’ official truck
A Pennlsyvnian fan won the Pittsburgh steelers’ official truck. Travis McConnell, 40, of New Castle, won the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” during Sunday’s game, WPXI reported. McConnell entered online for the first time, winning the black-and-gold Ford F-150.
Deshaun Watson wants 'man-to-man conversation' with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on plan
BEREA — The Browns' season had been over for barely an hour when Deshaun Watson made clear what was one of his first priorities. "I'm just going to go in there and meet with (coach) Kevin (Stefanski) and we going to sit down, watch the tape," Watson said after the season finale at...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals
Optimism that Lamar Jackson will return for the postseason is dwindling. Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per local reporters in Baltimore, a further indication of the unlikelihood that he will be available for Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "I don't have...
Pitt Ends Season Ranked for Second Straight Year
The Pitt Panthers finished 2022-23 ranked No. 22 in the AP poll.
Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones says Cleveland ‘feels like home’ as he becomes extension eligible
CLEVELAND -- Donovan Peoples-Jones wouldn’t quite take the bait. The notoriously quiet No. 2 wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns didn’t want to explicitly say what he thought about nearing extension eligibility last week when he spoke with cleveland.com. “I’m just trying to finish,” Peoples-Jones said. “Get a...
Steelers opponents determined for 2023 season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Steelers' 2022 season may have just ended less than 48 hours ago, the team's list of opponents for next season have already been finalized.The team's full schedule of when each game will be played has yet to be determined, but the Steelers have announced which teams they will play for their home and road games.In addition to hosting their AFC North division opponents in the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, the following teams will be visiting Acrisure Stadium next year:Arizona CardinalsGreen Bay PackersJacksonville JaguarsNew England PatriotsSan Francisco 49ersTennessee TitansWhen it comes to hitting the road for away games, the Steelers will do a significant amount more traveling this year than they did in the 2022 season, at least when it comes to distance from home. Outside of the usual travel to Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, the team will play the following teams on the road:Houston TexansIndianapolis ColtsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles RamsSeattle SeahawksThe 2023 season will kick off on September 7. It's unclear as of now when the Steelers' full schedule with dates and times will be announced.
NFL Offensive Player Rankings after the 2022 regular season; three playoff offenses with serious concerns
From where I sit, just a handful of offenses appear to be at the height of their powers entering the playoffs. One of them, Kansas City's potent attack, is literally running circles around opponents. With MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes under center in K.C., I have zero concerns about the Chiefs'...
Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season
Now that the 2022 NFL regular season is behind us, I have taken the time to rank each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 season. There's a lot to unpack, so let's not waste any time. NOTE: Though in many cases these running backs led their respective teams...
NFL Announces Nominees For 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award
The NFL announced the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level. The coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award –...
