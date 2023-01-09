Read full article on original website
Related
calcoasttimes.com
Tree falls on Smart & Final in SLO
As strong winds and heavy rainfall flooded city streets, a tall tree uprooted and toppled onto the Smart & Final store in San Luis Obispo on Monday. The large eucalyptus tree was growing in the San Luis Creek area when it uprooted and fell on the top corner of the grocery store roof. The tree left a hole in the roof and multiple leaks into the building.
calcoasttimes.com
Los Osos basin bursts, floods 20 homes
Heavy rains destroyed a retention basin in Los Osos on Monday, leading to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and mud crashing into Vista de Oro Estates. The force of the rushing water and mud filled homes with up to three feet of debris. More than a half-century ago,...
calcoasttimes.com
Nearly 10,000 gallons of sewage spill into Morro Bay creek
Nearly 10,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a creek in Morro Bay amid the storm on Monday. At about 11 a.m., sewage spilled into Morro creek at 160 Atascadero Road. Sewage continued to spill for approxamtly 12 hours, with a total 9,900 gallons of sewage being released into the creek, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
calcoasttimes.com
Flooding, mudslides and downed trees close SLO County roads
Monday morning commuters are facing downed trees, mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol. SLO County is under a flood watch and wind advisory as another atmospheric river drenches the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service recommends residents avoid driving if possible.
calcoasttimes.com
SLO County residents issued flash flood warning
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for San Luis Obispo County, effective until 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The weather service sent the text message to SLO County residents with a warning not to travel unless they are fleeing or under evacuation orders. “This is a dangerous...
calcoasttimes.com
Avila Beach woman killed in storm identified
Officers identified the woman killed by storm waters on Monday as 60-year-old Karen Buccat of Avila Beach. Shortly after noon, Buccat was driving on Avila Beach Drive when flood waters overtook her SUV. She attempted to roll down her electric window, but it was not working, a witness said. Emergency...
Comments / 0