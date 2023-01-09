As strong winds and heavy rainfall flooded city streets, a tall tree uprooted and toppled onto the Smart & Final store in San Luis Obispo on Monday. The large eucalyptus tree was growing in the San Luis Creek area when it uprooted and fell on the top corner of the grocery store roof. The tree left a hole in the roof and multiple leaks into the building.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO