Reno officer critical, 1 suspect dead, 1 wounded in shootout

RENO, Nev, (AP) — A Reno police officer shot during an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded another remained in critical condition Monday as an investigation continued at a crime scene a sheriff’s spokesman described as “complicated.”

The Washoe County’s sheriff’s office is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on the west side of Reno Sunday evening.

“Multiple shots were exchanged between two Reno police officers and the subjects,” after police responded to a call of a “suspicious circumstance,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday.

No names and few other details have been released.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound remained in critical but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. It said the condition of the other man who was shot was “being monitored” and would be “re-evaluated” on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Samudio told the Reno Gazette Journal that investigators were trying to sort out the chain of events.

“It’s not completely clear who hit whom,” Samudio said. “I know the Reno police officers didn’t shoot each other, but we’re trying to get as many details as we can because it’s a pretty complicated crime scene right now.”

Both Reno officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation under regional law enforcement protocols, the sheriff’s office said.