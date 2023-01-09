ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

No. 18 Consol boys’ basketball runs past Lake Creek 71-53

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 18th state-ranked A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Lake Creek 71-53 at Tiger Gym Friday night. After taking a 38-25 halftime lead, the Tigers cruised in the second half outscoring the Lions 15-9 in the fourth quarter to finish the game. Justin Gooden...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan boys basketball team sneaks past Hutto in District 12-6A action

HUTTO — TJ Johnson had 24 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Chris Maxey added 13 points and four rebounds to help the Bryan boys basketball team edge past Hutto 67-66 on Tuesday night in District 12-6A play. DJ Nelson also had eight points, four rebounds, four assists...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy