Related
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 8 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
KBTX.com
No. 18 Consol boys’ basketball runs past Lake Creek 71-53
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 18th state-ranked A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Lake Creek 71-53 at Tiger Gym Friday night. After taking a 38-25 halftime lead, the Tigers cruised in the second half outscoring the Lions 15-9 in the fourth quarter to finish the game. Justin Gooden...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys basketball team sneaks past Hutto in District 12-6A action
HUTTO — TJ Johnson had 24 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Chris Maxey added 13 points and four rebounds to help the Bryan boys basketball team edge past Hutto 67-66 on Tuesday night in District 12-6A play. DJ Nelson also had eight points, four rebounds, four assists...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team pulls away from College Station in 69-60 win
Late drama proved to be no sweat for the Rudder boys basketball team on Tuesday night. The Rangers halted a College Station comeback attempt and made key free throws in the final two minutes to pull away with a 69-60 win over the Cougars in District 21-5A action at The Armory.
Como-Pickton Lady Eagles continue to roll in district play
It’s been a great start to the season for the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles, a team who so far has exceeded preseason expectations. Despite being picked to finish fourth and steal the final playoff spot in District 15-2A by TABC, they had a strong pre-district run, going 10-4 and entering district with a ton of momentum.
Local basketball teams turn attention towards district schedule
FARMINGTON − The run to the state basketball tournaments enters a crucial phase for area and local teams in the coming days with the onset of district matchups. Here's a glance at where those teams are at the midway portion of the season and what to expect in the coming weeks. Boys Basketball ...
