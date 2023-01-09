ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

No. 6 Blue Devils Set for Season Opener Friday Against Furman

Friday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Sunday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Sunday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Live Stats l Live Video l Digital Program. DURHAM – The...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Hall of Fame Member Al Buehler Passes Away

DURHAM – Al Buehler, former head coach of the Duke track and field program and a member of the school's Athletics Hall of Fame, passed away peacefully last Thursday at the age of 92. Buehler is survived by his wife Delaina and their children, Elizabeth Buehler Ivy (Hunter) of...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Baseball Adds Mid-Year Transfer

DURHAM – Duke baseball announced the addition of mid-year transfer Giovanni DiGiacomo to the 2023 roster on Tuesday. "We are really excited to welcome Giovanni DiGiacomo to Durham," head coach Chris Pollard said. "Gio comes to us after a really successful career at LSU. He brings speed, tremendous instincts, experience and a veteran left-handed bat to the roster. More importantly, Coach Manieri and Coach Johnson at LSU rave about his leadership and selfless style of play."
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Complete Hawai’i Invitational on Monday

HONOLULU, Hawai'i – Duke collected six wins between singles and doubles play in 12 total matches at the Hawai'i Invitational on Monday. In their first outing of the spring season, the Blue Devils registered three singles wins and three doubles victories led by senior Michael Heller and sophomore Connor Krug, who both finished 2-0 on the day. The pair teamed up in doubles action to defeat Alex Chang and Derrick Chen of California, 6-2. Then during singles, Heller recorded a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Andy Hernandez of Hawai'i, while Connor Krug bested the Bears' Chen 6-2, 6-2.
DURHAM, NC

