HONOLULU, Hawai'i – Duke collected six wins between singles and doubles play in 12 total matches at the Hawai'i Invitational on Monday. In their first outing of the spring season, the Blue Devils registered three singles wins and three doubles victories led by senior Michael Heller and sophomore Connor Krug, who both finished 2-0 on the day. The pair teamed up in doubles action to defeat Alex Chang and Derrick Chen of California, 6-2. Then during singles, Heller recorded a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Andy Hernandez of Hawai'i, while Connor Krug bested the Bears' Chen 6-2, 6-2.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO