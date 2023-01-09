Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system M&A revenues hit $45B in 2022, mega mergers surge: 7 notes
Healthcare transaction revenues hit all-time highs in 2022, according to an analysis from Kaufman Hall. 1. There were 53 hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions announced last year. 2. Total transaction revenue exceeded $45 billion. 3. Fifteen percent of the transactions had revenues exceeding $1 billion. 4. Sixty-six percent...
beckershospitalreview.com
AdventHealth unveils 2023 balance sheet projections
Terry Shaw, president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, outlined the 51-hospital health system's projected balance sheet for 2023 during his presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The health system recorded $15.5 billion in revenue for 2022 and 3.5 percent operating margin for the year through November, excluding...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baystate Health reports $327M loss amid labor pressures, investment decline
Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health — which operates four hospitals, including the level 1 trauma facility Baystate Medical Center — reported a net loss of $327.4 million in the year ending Sept. 30 2022. That figure, which highlighted increased labor expenses as well as a significant decline in the...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 headwinds, 2 tailwinds affecting hospital finances in 2023: KPMG
Declining margins, decreasing patient volumes and strained payer relationships are among the core challenges facing hospitals and health systems as the labor crisis exacerbates operational issues and inflation drives up the cost of drugs, equipment and supplies. These macroeconomic pressures are expected to remain in place for a while to...
beckershospitalreview.com
GE HealthCare reports $4.9B in quarterly revenue
GE HealthCare, which completed its spinoff from General Electric on Jan. 4, said fourth quarter revenue was about $4.9 billion. "As we look ahead, we see significant opportunities to innovate and solve some of the most significant clinical challenges with our precision care strategy," President and CEO of GE HealthCare Peter Arduini said in a Jan. 10 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Alphabet's healthcare unit to sunset some projects, restructure leadership
Verily, the healthcare unit of parent company Alphabet, formerly known as Google, is sunsetting some of its healthcare projects and restructuring leadership after the company announced it would layoff 15 percent of its staff, CNBC reported Jan. 11. Specifically, the healthcare unit will discontinue work on remote patient monitoring for...
beckershospitalreview.com
San Francisco VA Health System taps remote monitoring partner
The San Francisco VA Health Care System has partnered with health IT company CareView Communications to implement new remote monitoring technology across its VA hospitals. The health system will use the CareView Patient Safety System to monitor patients who may be at risk of harm. Telehealth appointments and consultations can be made through the remote monitoring system, according to a Jan. 11 Decisive Point Consulting Group news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ballad, Cedars-Sinai, MemorialCare back $9M financing round for healthcare risk management company
The venture capital arm of Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare led a $9 million financing round for healthcare risk management company Censinet, in a round that saw additional participation from Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health and Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex. The company will use the financing to...
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost and carbon savings of telehealth, quantified
A new study from UC Davis Health has quantified the benefits of telehealth in terms of patients' cost savings and healthcare's carbon footprint. Researchers looked at data from the health systems at UC Davis, UC San Francisco, UC Los Angeles, UC Irvine and UC San Diego to perform their calculations, according to a Jan. 10 news release. Across the University of California health systems, 18 percent of visits between January 2020 and December 2021 were conducted virtually.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare private equity deals down in '22: 6 things to know
Private equity healthcare deals were down in 2022 but still had their second-biggest year on record, a Jan. 10 report from Bain & Co. shows. Here are six things to know from the preview of the 12th annual Global Healthcare Private Equity and M&A Report. 1. The number of healthcare...
beckerspayer.com
CVS 'disappointed' in Medicare Advantage enrollment, plans to increase star rating
CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said the company was "disappointed" in its Medicare Advantage open enrollment numbers. In a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 10, transcribed by Seeking Alpha, Ms. Lynch said the company, which owns insurer Aetna, grew Medicare Advantage enrollment by the "low to mid single digit percentage range."
FedEx is slashing more Sunday deliveries, bolstering critics who say the strategy was a costly mistake
Sundays have been a point of tension for FedEx since some say demand doesn't justify its cost. FedEx maintains Sundays are a competitive advantage.
beckershospitalreview.com
What hospital C-suite leaders think about the GE HealthCare spinoff
Hospital and health system digital and innovation chiefs told Becker's they're excited about the potential of GE's healthcare spinoff to advance the industry's digital transformation and said they envision plenty of partnership opportunities. GE HealthCare officially became a standalone company Jan. 4, detaching from its 130-year-old parent conglomerate. The spinout...
beckershospitalreview.com
Alphabet healthcare unit lays off 15% of staff
Verily, the healthcare unit of parent company Alphabet, is cutting more than 200 jobs, or about 15 percent of its staff, The Wall Street Journal first reported Jan. 11. The company is stopping work on its software program called Verily Value Suite. Originally known as Google Life Sciences, the company has focused on digital health, including rolling out an online diabetes clinic and an online tool to connect research participants with studies.
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell Health to create a line of wellness products
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has partnered with technology distributor Digital Gadgets to create a line of wellness products. Under the agreement, DG Surgical, a division of Digital Gadgets, will manufacture and distribute a line of Northwell-branded wellness products to retail, healthcare and government customers, according to a Jan. 10 press release from Northwell.
