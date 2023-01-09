Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
NEWSBTC
Cardano Follows Bullish Sentiment, Why ADA Could Become Top 3 Coin
Cardano (ADA) follows the market’s general sentiment and records positive price action on a low timeframe. The cryptocurrency has been trading heavily since the sector took another dive into its current levels, but there is light at the of the tunnel. Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.32, with a 12%...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
CoinDesk
Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Although former U.S. President Donald Trump’snon-fungible token (NFT) collection sold out in December, its NFTs for sweepstakes winners are now flooding the market. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, the same wallet...
bitcoinist.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: Why Investors Prefer Snowfall Protocol
The emergence of innovative projects has been the saviour of the day in this bearish market conditions. Snowfall protocol (SNW), a new protocol boasting as the first platform for cross-chain cryptographic asset transfer, has taken the crypto space by storm. In less than a few weeks, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has gained the spotlight with its groundbreaking features, ousting the likes of Polygon (MATIC).
Coinbase Downgraded Due To Murky Crypto Market: 'Run-Rate Warrants Caution For 2023'
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares traded lower by 3.7% on Wednesday after one Wall Street analyst threw in the towel on the beaten-down stock. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Coinbase from Neutral to Underperform and cut his price target from $50 to $35. The Thesis: In...
bitcoinist.com
Looking for tokens for 2023? Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) may work well, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a better buy.
If you want to buy tokens in 2023, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) look promising, right? We will find out in this article and see why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a much better option to invest in than Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL). Will Avalanche (AVAX) do well in the future?
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Takes No. 2 Spot In Most Secure Crypto Projects – A Boost For SHIB Price?
In a digitized economy, security is one way to ensure that your digital assets are safe. Shiba Inu was recently examined by security analysis company CertiK. According to a recent tweet, the memecoin ecosystem ranked No. 2 in its Security Leaderboard with a score of 93, only behind Polygon which has a score of 95.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Streak Strongest In A Year As Crypto Beats Gold And Stocks
The bitcoin market has been decimated by the 2022 bear market. Billions were lost from the collapses of major crypto exchanges last year. However, 2023 seems to bring new investor sentiment as the market improves, at least for crypto. Since the start of this year, the market cap of the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Ahead Of Inflation Data: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto At $30k-$40K This Year But 'People Aren't Ready'
Major cryptocurrencies were trading higher on Wednesday evening as the global market cap rose 2.5% to $880 billion at 7:38 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Avalanche (AVAX) +24.88% $15.87. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) +10.9% $1.82. Fantom (FTM) +9.2% $0.26. Why...
Gemini escalates battle with billionaire Barry Silbert, terminates its ‘Earn’ product
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winkelvoss said in an open letter that DCG’s Genesis owes its customers $900 million.
u.today
Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report
An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
bitcoinist.com
Bullish Or Bearish For Bitcoin? CPI Comes In At 6.5%
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000 Free Spins every month, only at mBitcasino. Play Now!. For the Bitcoin price, the course for the rest of January may have been set...
bitcoinist.com
January Effect: Why Crypto Altcoins Started 2023 With A Bang
All across the brutally beaten crypto market, altcoins are beginning to show their first signs of a potential recovery following a nearly 90% drawdown in most assets. But could the recovery be due to a calendar-based phenomenon called the January effect?. Crypto Altcoins Explode To Start Off The New Year.
Coinbase just announced it’s laying off 20% of its staff amid broader cuts in the crypto industry
The company reached a $100 million settlement over compliance violations with regulators last week.
u.today
New XRP Trading Pair Listed on Bitrue Exchange: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
