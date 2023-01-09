ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
NEWSBTC

Cardano Follows Bullish Sentiment, Why ADA Could Become Top 3 Coin

Cardano (ADA) follows the market’s general sentiment and records positive price action on a low timeframe. The cryptocurrency has been trading heavily since the sector took another dive into its current levels, but there is light at the of the tunnel. Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.32, with a 12%...
CoinDesk

Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Although former U.S. President Donald Trump’snon-fungible token (NFT) collection sold out in December, its NFTs for sweepstakes winners are now flooding the market. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, the same wallet...
AUSTIN, TX
bitcoinist.com

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: Why Investors Prefer Snowfall Protocol

The emergence of innovative projects has been the saviour of the day in this bearish market conditions. Snowfall protocol (SNW), a new protocol boasting as the first platform for cross-chain cryptographic asset transfer, has taken the crypto space by storm. In less than a few weeks, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has gained the spotlight with its groundbreaking features, ousting the likes of Polygon (MATIC).
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Takes No. 2 Spot In Most Secure Crypto Projects – A Boost For SHIB Price?

In a digitized economy, security is one way to ensure that your digital assets are safe. Shiba Inu was recently examined by security analysis company CertiK. According to a recent tweet, the memecoin ecosystem ranked No. 2 in its Security Leaderboard with a score of 93, only behind Polygon which has a score of 95.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Streak Strongest In A Year As Crypto Beats Gold And Stocks

The bitcoin market has been decimated by the 2022 bear market. Billions were lost from the collapses of major crypto exchanges last year. However, 2023 seems to bring new investor sentiment as the market improves, at least for crypto. Since the start of this year, the market cap of the...
u.today

Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report

An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
bitcoinist.com

Bullish Or Bearish For Bitcoin? CPI Comes In At 6.5%

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000 Free Spins every month, only at mBitcasino. Play Now!. For the Bitcoin price, the course for the rest of January may have been set...
bitcoinist.com

January Effect: Why Crypto Altcoins Started 2023 With A Bang

All across the brutally beaten crypto market, altcoins are beginning to show their first signs of a potential recovery following a nearly 90% drawdown in most assets. But could the recovery be due to a calendar-based phenomenon called the January effect?. Crypto Altcoins Explode To Start Off The New Year.
u.today

New XRP Trading Pair Listed on Bitrue Exchange: Details

