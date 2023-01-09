Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Pittsburgh-based UPMC has made plans to raise minimum wage to $18 per hour, more than double the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. The shift will apply to entry-level positions, according to a Jan. 12 news release. With the raise, those taking full advantage of UPMC's benefits — including a percentage matching retirement savings plan, tuition assistance and subsidized emergency senior and childcare — will make the equivalent of $27 per hour.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania legislators seek to eliminate physician tie for nurse practitioners
Two Pennsylvania senators are seeking to eliminate the physician requirement for nurse practitioners, The Morning Call reported Jan. 9. Sens. Camera Bartolotta and Lisa Boscola are refiling a bill that would remove the requirement for nurse practitioners to collaborate with two physicians. Instead, practitioners would fulfill a three-year, 3,600-hour physician collaboration period before practicing independently.
Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana
Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011, supposedly to help children from poor families find alternatives to low-performing public schools. But it quickly morphed into something else: a state subsidy for religious education and an entitlement program for private school parents. Now some legislators and advocates are talking up the idea of “universal vouchers” […] The post Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WOWO News
Dept. of Revenue announces tax changes
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Revenue is making several tax changes for individuals for the 2023 tax filing season. The amendments include rate changes for the earned income credit, adoption credits, and a new form for Hoosiers with more than one wage statement. Additionally, the...
buildingindiana.com
Centier Bank Names New President
Michael E. Schrage, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Indiana’s largest privately family-owned bank, has announced Centier Bank’s Board of Directors have appointed Chris Campbell to President of the Bank. Schrage, who joined the bank in September 1972, was named Bank President in 1977, succeeding...
95.3 MNC
Teshka: Indiana preparing for potential changes to marijuana laws
On January 9th, Cannabis Day, advocates and opponents of marijuana legalization gathered at the Indiana State House for a rally hosted by Americans for Prosperity. The organization believes that legalizing cannabis has the potential to boost small businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue for necessary services. Additionally, they argue that it could allow Indiana law enforcement to focus on violent crimes while being mindful of taxpayers.
wdrb.com
'Won't be another statistic' | 90 Indiana women graduate while incarcerated to prepare for post-release
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana women are getting training while behind bars to help them after they're released from prison. It's part of Governor Eric Holcomb's "Next Level Jobs" initiative and nearly 100 women graduated on Wednesday. This was in partnership with Ivy Tech, which is helping them get jobs...
WTHI
"Dot the I's and cross the T's" Tax experts give advice on how to prepare for tax season with changes coming to Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI) - Tax experts are saying it's time to prepare to file your taxes now to avoid problems later. But, as the tax season approaches, a few changes are happening in Indiana. There are four changes from the Indiana Department of Revenue for this upcoming tax season. The first...
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would change consent laws in the Hoosier state
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Senate Bill 67 would make it illegal for anyone 22 or older to have sex, fondle, or intimately touch anyone under 18. As of now, in the state of Indiana, the age of consent is 16 years old. This excludes people of authority, such as...
Indiana Residents Have to Make This Much Money to be Happy
A recent study revealed how much money you need to make in Indiana in order to be happy, and it's concerning. There's an old saying that says you can't buy happiness. While in theory, that might be true, we all know how stressful the concept of money can be. Growing up, my parents worked hard to provide the essentials we needed to survive: food, shelter, and clothing. Both parents were factory workers and, at times, lived paycheck to paycheck. However, they still made it a point to get me involved in sports, go all out on Christmas gifts, and other things that they really didn't have the extra money to afford. I'm proud of my upbringing, and it really taught me a lot. All of that being said, apparently money can provide you with happiness, according to a recent study. There's actually a certain amount of money that we need to make in order to be happy here in Indiana.
beckershospitalreview.com
Allegheny Health Network forced to temporarily close clinic
Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has been forced to temporarily close its AHN Express Care East urgent care center in Harborcreek Township, Pa., due to a shortage of nurses, GoErie reported Jan. 10. The health system has not given a date for the reopening of the clinic but hopes to open...
wrtv.com
Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Over 300 current and former military members came to the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to advocate for policies that will improve their quality of life. At the top of that list is to no longer pay income taxes on military income. "We have lots of reservists and Guard...
How Hoosiers on Social Security can get the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund as a tax credit
INDIANAPOLIS – The state released some additional guidance regarding the Automatic Taxpayer Refund. Some Hoosiers will be able to claim the money as a refundable tax credit. Those eligible for the tax credit must meet the following conditions: The state sent a pair of taxpayer refunds last year, with the initial $125 sent in accordance […]
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
readthereporter.com
Learn about marijuana in the workplace
With states bordering Indiana changing their own laws regarding marijuana, its possession, and its use, many Hoosier employers are wondering what they can and cannot prohibit and test for in their workplaces. In addition to a patchwork of state laws, the federal government still criminalizes marijuana. So what can you...
cbs4indy.com
Eggs prices are soaring, experts explain why
INDIANAPOLIS — Looking at eggs in the grocery store likely gives you sticker shock these days! The latest numbers from the government show eggs have increased by nearly $2.00 per dozen in one year. Poultry experts say the increase is due to several factors. “That combination of inflation, high...
wrtv.com
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cervical cancer killing more women 65 and older, researchers say
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found an increase in the number of California women 65 and older who are diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer and dying from the disease. The study, published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention on Jan. 9, looked at 12,442 patients older than...
eaglecountryonline.com
"Talk to a Lawyer Today" Offers Free Legal Assistance to the Underserved
The program is an annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Indiana State Bar Association (ISBA) will sponsor “Talk to a Lawyer Today,” a pro bono program to provide free legal assistance to the underserved on Monday, January 16, 2023 as an annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The program is an opportunity for attorneys statewide to offer free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
Court: Indiana BMV must reinstate nonbinary options on driver’s licenses
MONROE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – An Indiana court has ruled that nonbinary Hoosiers are once again able to seek a gender-marker change on their driver’s license. A press release says the Monroe County Circuit Court has ruled the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) must amend IDs and its constitutional obligation to recognize people’s genders. […]
