Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Double shooting in Allentown prompts large police presence at apartment building
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police and members of the SWAT team swarmed the area of the Bridgeview Apartments in Allentown after two people were shot Wednesday night. Members of the Allentown Police Department patrol division responded to a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Harrison Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say
Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
Man charged with aggravated assault following bar fight
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged with aggravated assault and another is facing several citations following a brawl at a Wayne County bar. On October 31, 2022, investigators say they spoke with a man, referred to as victim #1, who said he had been attacked by 27-year-old Kevin Heberling, from Newfoundland, […]
Reading Man Charged With Broad Daylight Shooting
The gunman who opened fire on a Reading street in broad daylight has been arrested, according to authorities. Police say Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of aggravated assault and related counts, city police said in a release. Investigators have accused Burgos-Ortiz of a non-fatal shooting on the 900 block of Penn Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Viral TikTok video shows aftermath of fleeing driver’s Allentown crash
A now-viral TikTok video shows the aftermath of a driver accused of not stopping for Allentown police, then crashing into another vehicle and a city corner store. The video posted to the social media app over the weekend drew more than 1 million views and 63,000 likes, and has been shared more than 15,000 times.
2 wounded in Allentown shooting, police say
A shooting in the 700 block of Harrison Street in Allentown left two people wounded Wednesday night, authorities said. Allentown police responded to the area at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They discovered one victim at the scene, and a second arrived at a local hospital a short time later, police said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police looking for man after armed robbery at gas station in East Allen Twp.
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help after a robbery at a gas station in Northampton County Wednesday. A man went into the Valero Gas Station at 6007 West Main Boulevard in East Allen Township, brandished a knife, and demanded money, according to a news release from state police.
sauconsource.com
Thieves Steal More Than $3,000 in Diesel Fuel from Wawa: Police
An upper Bucks County convenience store’s gas station was the target of two successful diesel fuel thefts that occurred at the same pump Wednesday morning, authorities say. According to Hilltown Township Police, the Wawa at 320 N. Rt. 313, Perkasie, was victimized in two separate incidents involving unknown suspects, one of which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. and another which occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m.
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
delawarevalleynews.com
Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash
A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
Robbery suspects shoot man, rob store owner in Kensington: Sources
Sources tell Action News several suspects pistol-whipped and robbed the store owner. They took his wallet and then forced him to an area upstairs to take more items.
Woman hospitalized after being hit by a train
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a train in Luzerne County. Police were called to the area of the Lehigh Gorge south access point near White Haven around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officials have not released an update on the woman's condition.
WFMZ-TV Online
Do you know this person? Police seek man in criminal mischief incident
PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person wanted in a criminal mischief incident in Schuylkill County. Police say the man pictured above drove onto the property of Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township, and used his truck and a tow strap to rip out two metal handrails from concrete steps.
Wife arraigned on homicide charge after fatal Kingston fire
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead and his wife now faces several charges, namely homicide, after a January 4 fire in Luzerne County. On January 4 around 1:00 a.m., first responders were called to the 30 block of Holiday Drive in the Green Acres Apartments, to extinguish a fire. A man died and nine […]
PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County
LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
fox29.com
Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera. Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28. Moments later, he can be seen running down the...
N.J. driver was traveling at 119 mph seconds before fatal crash: police
Police have charged a Gloucester County man with death by auto following a high-speed fatal crash last month. Gabriel H. Woolson, 22, of Williamstown, was allegedly traveling at 119 mph just three seconds before he struck a car on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township on Dec. 14, according to details included in an affidavit of probable cause.
Home under construction vandalized in Lackawanna County
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say someone vandalized a home under construction in Lackawanna County, causing thousands of dollars in damages. According to police, contractors were working on the home when they noticed the damage. The PEX plumbing pipes and electrical wires were both cut. Damages for each are worth about $1,500. The […]
Police seek owner of injured puppy hit by car in eastern Pa.
Easton police are seeking the owner of a puppy found injured last week after being struck by a car. Officers responded around 8 p.m. this past Friday to the 700 block of Philadelphia Road. The animal was found bleeding and taken to Harmony Animal Hospital for treatment of severe injuries, police said.
Comments / 1