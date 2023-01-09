Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Coughlin, James Joseph
James Joseph Coughlin, Jay, Uncle Jay, Jay Bird or simply Bird, was born March 31, 1953 and died unexpectedly January 7th, 2023, after a brief illness. A brother, uncle, friend to the masses, painter and highly skilled in the art of joke telling he will be remembered as an all around good guy with a kind soul and a generous heart. Jay was a nonconformist who led a simple but full life with a unique “take” on the world. This could have been the result of being the lone brother to 7 sisters. He was also proud of his Irish heritage and represented the culture well in the area of obstinacy.
NRVNews
Beamer, Bonna Sikes
Bonna Sikes Beamer, 81, of Dublin, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia to Robert and Ruth Sikes. She was a former English Professor at New River Community College and an active member of the...
NRVNews
Sutphin, Arnold Cereal
Arnold Cereal Sutphin, 76, of Christiansburg departed this world to be with his heavenly father on January 4, 2023. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ozie Lee Sutphin. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Morris Sutphin,...
NRVNews
Bryson, Andrew Joseph
Our dearly loved A.J. left this earthly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. We feel such profound loss because we had such a profound blessing with our sweet boy. A.J. was a kind, sweet soul and was a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his parents, Jeremiah...
NRVNews
Conner, Margie Akers
Margie Akers Conner, age 90, of Christiansburg, Va. died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Albert B. Conner; son, Albert “Lee” Conner; parents, Golden Davis and Mellie Lee Duncan Akers; brothers, Golden “Kenneth” Akers and Willard “Russell” Akers; nephew, George “Davis” Akers. She attended Bible Holiness Church, Christiansburg, Va.
NRVNews
Neece, Alma Cox
Alma Magdalene Cox Neece, 93, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker Cox and Lacona Sutphin DeHart; son, Phillip Rickey Neece; siblings, Gladys Phillips, Troy Cox, Lura Ritter, Mable Akers, Celestie Adams, Truelove Weddle, Sylvia Minnick, Grace Pennington, and June Franklin; sons-in-law, Wesley Neal and Quincy Walker; and her grandson-in-law, Mel Braheny.
NRVNews
Akers, Kenneth Ray
Kenneth Ray Akers, age 85, of Dublin, Virginia, died, Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born in Christiansburg, Virginia on May 20, 1937, to the late Henry and Bessie Musselman Akers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Eula Albert Akers; brothers, Carl Akers, Barry Akers; sister, Dorothy Hodge. He retired from VPI & SU after 35 years of service in the printing shop.
NRVNews
Davis, Roger Lee
Roger Lee Davis, age 71, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, VA. Born July 11, 1951, in Princewick, WV, he was the son of the late Garland Hatfield Davis and Mary Elizabeth Harmon. Roger worked as a custodian at the Giles...
NRVNews
Lucado, Brenda Goodwin
Brenda Faye Goodwin Lucado, 75, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Evelyn Goodwin; husband, Norman Leon Lucado; daughter, Mary S. Lucado; and her son-in-law, Frank Rierson. Survivors include her daughter, Eve Rierson; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Julie Lucado;...
NRVNews
Hall, Tinsley Coleman
Tinsley Coleman Hall, age 87 of Dublin passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home. Born August 25, 1935 in Nelson County, he was the son of the late Mannie Mcgill Hall & Alma Cornelius Coleman Hall. He was also preceded in death by his son, Tinsley Coleman Hall, Jr., three sisters and one brother.
NRVNews
1/18: Pulaski Democrats Social
Join Pulaski Democrats for a No-Agenda Social at Compadres Restaurant, 1106 E. Main St., downtown Pulaski, on Wednesday, January 18, at 11:30 a.m. If you have questions, call Susan Trulove at 540-639-6834.
NRVNews
Linkous, Roger Dale
Roger Dale Linkous, age 74 of Blacksburg, went to be with the Lord Friday January 6, 2023. Roger was born November 12, 1948, to the late Paul and Mildred Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Linkous, daughters, Jennifer Linkous, Debbie Snell and brother Woody Linkous.
NRVNews
Furrow, Freida Levon
Freida Levon Furrow ‘Squeaky’, of Elliston, passed away on January 9, 2023. She was born on October 21, 1938 to the late Edward Eugene and Oveda Bryant Wheeling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Charlie Furrow; sisters, Kathy Nester, Loretta Furrow, Phyllis Bowles, and Juanita Dowdy; and son-in-law, Danny Combs.
NRVNews
Sonner, Freddie Samuel
Freddie Samuel Sonner, age 56 of Pulaski passed away early Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home with his family. Born July 6, 1966 in Pulaski he was the son of Freddie W. Sonner & Willie Florence Dean Sonner. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucy Crowder Sonner, Uncle, James P. Sonner and very special person in his life, Carson Burks “Happy”.
NRVNews
Surface, Harry Linwood
Harry Linwood Surface 97, of Pulaski Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife Doris by his side on January 7th, 2023. He was born April 23rd,1925 in Pulaski, Virginia. preceding are parents Irene Dixson Surface. James Ezra Surface, sisters – Beatrice, Mary brothers – Hensel, Bill, Bryce and brother-in-law and life long friend – Lonnie Mel Cash.
NRVNews
Wade, Reba Cox
Reba Cox Wade, 94 passed gently at her home with her children, Sue Quesenberry and Brad Wade by her side. She is the daughter of James Pogue and Jessie Mae Altizer Cox. She is survived by a sister and brother, Glenda Dehart, (Arnold), and Allen Cox. Also surviving are her daughter in law, Deniese Wade, grandchildren Adrianne Mullins, and Ashley Meyer, and nine great-grandchildren.
NRVNews
1/16: Martin Luther King, Jr., Day
Town administrative offices will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Operating on Intermediate Service in Blacksburg. Visit https://ridebt.org for more information. All BT administrative offices will be closed. Blacksburg Aquatic Center*. Operating during regular hours. Blacksburg Community Center*. Operating during regular hours. Refuse/Recycling*
NRVNews
Films About Fashion Series
Lots of films have been made about the fashion industry. The two art forms, both based in photography, make natural partners. Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation, in conjunction with the current exhibit Fashion History Moving Forward: Animating the Present, Considering the Past, presents Films About Fashion, a series of three movies running from Thursday, January 19th – Thursday February 2nd.
