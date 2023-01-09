Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
AOL Corp
Little Girl, 6, Goes Viral for Cute Comments Caught on Helmet Mic During Family Snowboarding Trips
Nick and Whitney Rowley have long been dedicated to a life of adventure, but things definitely turned up a notch after they welcomed daughter Cash. Now 6 years old, Cash joins her active parents on snowboarding adventures around the globe, knowing her way around a mountain after starting her journey with the sport from a very young age. Nick tells PEOPLE he bought Cash's first snowboard before she'd even made her way into the world.
AOL Corp
9 Amazon home finds that will make it feel like you have your life together
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Life is messy and chaotic — but that...
TikTok Star Waffler69, Known For Eating Bizarre Food Items, Dies at 33
A TikTok food critic known for dining on bizarre and outlandish meals died on Wednesday, his family said. He was 33. Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor Claydorm, gained a massive following of some 1.7 million people on the social media platform, where he was known to try strange dishes like clam flavored mayonnaise and gigantic Froot Loops. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering symptoms related to genetic heart problems, according to his brother, Clayton, who believes the Louisiana-based influencer passed away from a heart attack, according to TMZ. “This has been insane to see how many people truly loved my brother besides my small circle of family,” wrote Clayton in a GoFundMe established by the family to pay for Taylor’s cremation. “Thank you so much,” he added. Taylor spent some 16 years building his online presence and creating videos, first reviewing nostalgic foods on YouTube before expanding to Instagram and, later, TikTok. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffler69 (@wafffler69) Read it at TMZ
We Loved Katie Holmes’ Wide-Leg Jeans So Much, We Found the Look for Less
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Katie Holmes continues to deliver. From Dawson’s Creek to her directorial debut, the actress has been a mainstay in our lives for decades. But her career aside, there’s another big reason we keep up with Holmes so often […]
housebeautiful.com
Designer Shannon Eddings Transformed a Five-Bedroom House in Austin Into the Ultimate Bachelor Pad
How do you make a 4,167-square-foot, five-bedroom home functional for just one person? That’s what a bachelor returning to his native Austin, Texas, tasked interior designer Shannon Eddings with accomplishing after he found a classic 1980s home steps from a beautiful hiking trail. “It was a very different experience...
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists
Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.
The Top 10 Places in the World to Visit in 2023, According to Airbnb
Airbnb dropped the top 10 places to visit in 2023, and Australia and Brazil claimed six spots. Here are the can’t-miss activities from skiing to snorkeling, food, art and culture. What are you waiting for? Pack those bags.
housebeautiful.com
The Best Blinds for Your Windows That Are Functional and Stylish
There are a lot of design elements in our homes that are purely decorative, but window treatments are not one of them. We’ve searched high and low to find the best blinds for windows that are equally fashionable and functional, and we’re pretty pleased with what we’ve discovered. From motorized wooden blinds that come in a variety of finishes to ethereal vertical alternatives, we’ve rounded up best-sellers from top retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, and the experts at The Shade Store.
housebeautiful.com
Score a Version of That CB2 Shearling Dining Chair on Amazon for Less
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, shearling chairs are having a moment and we couldn’t be happier about it. After all, what’s more comforting on a cold winter day than curling up in a seat that feels like the inside of an Ugg boot? We’ve tested (and purchased) a few of the market’s best fuzzy seating and found what we believe to be one of the best: the Stature dining armchair, which is listed on CB2 for $429 each and $1,716 for a set of four. Luckily, design star Danielle Guerrero—known on Instagram for her impressive DIY feats—found a way more affordable look-alike on Amazon.
This Quilted Jacket Is the Ultimate Blend of Classic and Modern
We've all seen quilted jackets before, but none look more modern and chic than this version from BTFBM — find out more
New ‘Princess and the Frog’-themed restaurant coming to Disneyland
The French Market restaurant at Disneyland will soon be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace, the restaurant from “The Princess and the Frog” movie, the theme park announced Thursday. The French Market and Mint Julep bar will close on Feb. 17 for the reimaging process. The Mint Julep bar, along with its famous drinks and Mickey beignets, […]
housebeautiful.com
We Found the Best Milk Frother on TikTok and It's on Sale for Only $11
Love a latte in the morning but don't want to go to the coffee shop every day? Whether your New Year's resolution was to stop hitting Starbucks on the way to work or to actually start using your Nespresso machine, the Zulay milk frother is a must-have—and it's on sale on Amazon right now.
housebeautiful.com
6 wallpaper trends for 2023
Wavy stripes, 70s style, and wallpaper in unexpected places (from the ceiling to bookcases) are among the most popular wallpaper trends for 2023. Planning to redecorate a room in your home? Whether you want to undergo a full revamp on all four walls, or you'd rather unleash your creativity by making a feature out of wallpaper in a compact space, then you'll want to tap into these trending wallpaper designs.
Parents wanted them to meet cute, but jealous cat vomits after seeing human baby sister
The internet is in hiss-terics over Fefe the cat’s reaction to meeting her newborn sister. In a TikTok video with more than 23 million views, Fefe — pronounced Fee-fee — is seen greeting baby Maeve, who is sound asleep in a car seat. Things appear to be going well as she sniffs Maeve's face. But then Fefe slowly begins to back away.
travelmag.com
Luxury Vacation Rentals in Barcelona: Where to Book
Elite travellers on the hunt for the perfect salty seaside escape will find a whole host of luxury vacation rentals in lively Barcelona. This cosmopolitan Catalonian capital is teeming with Michelin-starred restaurants, jaw-dropping architecture, rooftop pools and sleek bars. Look beyond the hostels and budget hotels, and you’ll find hundreds of luxurious holiday homes for a royally good night’s sleep. The real issue isn’t whether or not you can find them, it’s which to choose. Thankfully, there’s now a wide range of booking platforms designed to help luxury travellers find their perfect property. We’ve analysed three of the best options, based on the website’s ease of use, range of properties, customer service, client reviews and value for money.
AOL Corp
Luxury Travel: What a Million-Dollar Vacation Looks Like
Imagine planning a vacation with a $1 million budget. While for some of us, this will remain a dream, it's still fun to know what you could get for that kind of money when booking travel, accommodations and experiences. Good To Know: How To Invest In Precious Metals To Protect...
housebeautiful.com
WIN! Transform your bedroom with £5,000 to spend at Dreams
We are offering one lucky reader the chance win a bedroom refresh with £5,000 to spend at Dreams. Choose from a fabulous range of on-trend upholstered beds, super practical bedside tables, neat storage boxes, and finish with a brand new mattress. Whether you're looking to create a sumptuous boutique...
CNBC
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Comments / 0