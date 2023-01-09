ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
AOL Corp

Little Girl, 6, Goes Viral for Cute Comments Caught on Helmet Mic During Family Snowboarding Trips

Nick and Whitney Rowley have long been dedicated to a life of adventure, but things definitely turned up a notch after they welcomed daughter Cash. Now 6 years old, Cash joins her active parents on snowboarding adventures around the globe, knowing her way around a mountain after starting her journey with the sport from a very young age. Nick tells PEOPLE he bought Cash's first snowboard before she'd even made her way into the world.
AOL Corp

9 Amazon home finds that will make it feel like you have your life together

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Life is messy and chaotic — but that...
TheDailyBeast

TikTok Star Waffler69, Known For Eating Bizarre Food Items, Dies at 33

A TikTok food critic known for dining on bizarre and outlandish meals died on Wednesday, his family said. He was 33. Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor Claydorm, gained a massive following of some 1.7 million people on the social media platform, where he was known to try strange dishes like clam flavored mayonnaise and gigantic Froot Loops. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering symptoms related to genetic heart problems, according to his brother, Clayton, who believes the Louisiana-based influencer passed away from a heart attack, according to TMZ. “This has been insane to see how many people truly loved my brother besides my small circle of family,” wrote Clayton in a GoFundMe established by the family to pay for Taylor’s cremation. “Thank you so much,” he added. Taylor spent some 16 years building his online presence and creating videos, first reviewing nostalgic foods on YouTube before expanding to Instagram and, later, TikTok. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffler69 (@wafffler69) Read it at TMZ
LOUISIANA STATE
Us Weekly

We Loved Katie Holmes’ Wide-Leg Jeans So Much, We Found the Look for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Katie Holmes continues to deliver. From Dawson’s Creek to her directorial debut, the actress has been a mainstay in our lives for decades. But her career aside, there’s another big reason we keep up with Holmes so often […]
housebeautiful.com

The Best Blinds for Your Windows That Are Functional and Stylish

There are a lot of design elements in our homes that are purely decorative, but window treatments are not one of them. We’ve searched high and low to find the best blinds for windows that are equally fashionable and functional, and we’re pretty pleased with what we’ve discovered. From motorized wooden blinds that come in a variety of finishes to ethereal vertical alternatives, we’ve rounded up best-sellers from top retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, and the experts at The Shade Store.
housebeautiful.com

Score a Version of That CB2 Shearling Dining Chair on Amazon for Less

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, shearling chairs are having a moment and we couldn’t be happier about it. After all, what’s more comforting on a cold winter day than curling up in a seat that feels like the inside of an Ugg boot? We’ve tested (and purchased) a few of the market’s best fuzzy seating and found what we believe to be one of the best: the Stature dining armchair, which is listed on CB2 for $429 each and $1,716 for a set of four. Luckily, design star Danielle Guerrero—known on Instagram for her impressive DIY feats—found a way more affordable look-alike on Amazon.
YourCentralValley.com

New ‘Princess and the Frog’-themed restaurant coming to Disneyland

The French Market restaurant at Disneyland will soon be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace, the restaurant from “The Princess and the Frog” movie, the theme park announced Thursday. The French Market and Mint Julep bar will close on Feb. 17 for the reimaging process. The Mint Julep bar, along with its famous drinks and Mickey beignets, […]
housebeautiful.com

We Found the Best Milk Frother on TikTok and It's on Sale for Only $11

Love a latte in the morning but don't want to go to the coffee shop every day? Whether your New Year's resolution was to stop hitting Starbucks on the way to work or to actually start using your Nespresso machine, the Zulay milk frother is a must-have—and it's on sale on Amazon right now.
housebeautiful.com

6 wallpaper trends for 2023

Wavy stripes, 70s style, and wallpaper in unexpected places (from the ceiling to bookcases) are among the most popular wallpaper trends for 2023. Planning to redecorate a room in your home? Whether you want to undergo a full revamp on all four walls, or you'd rather unleash your creativity by making a feature out of wallpaper in a compact space, then you'll want to tap into these trending wallpaper designs.
travelmag.com

Luxury Vacation Rentals in Barcelona: Where to Book

Elite travellers on the hunt for the perfect salty seaside escape will find a whole host of luxury vacation rentals in lively Barcelona. This cosmopolitan Catalonian capital is teeming with Michelin-starred restaurants, jaw-dropping architecture, rooftop pools and sleek bars. Look beyond the hostels and budget hotels, and you’ll find hundreds of luxurious holiday homes for a royally good night’s sleep. The real issue isn’t whether or not you can find them, it’s which to choose. Thankfully, there’s now a wide range of booking platforms designed to help luxury travellers find their perfect property. We’ve analysed three of the best options, based on the website’s ease of use, range of properties, customer service, client reviews and value for money.
AOL Corp

Luxury Travel: What a Million-Dollar Vacation Looks Like

Imagine planning a vacation with a $1 million budget. While for some of us, this will remain a dream, it's still fun to know what you could get for that kind of money when booking travel, accommodations and experiences. Good To Know: How To Invest In Precious Metals To Protect...
housebeautiful.com

WIN! Transform your bedroom with £5,000 to spend at Dreams

We are offering one lucky reader the chance win a bedroom refresh with £5,000 to spend at Dreams. Choose from a fabulous range of on-trend upholstered beds, super practical bedside tables, neat storage boxes, and finish with a brand new mattress. Whether you're looking to create a sumptuous boutique...
CNBC

The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

