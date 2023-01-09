A TikTok food critic known for dining on bizarre and outlandish meals died on Wednesday, his family said. He was 33. Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor Claydorm, gained a massive following of some 1.7 million people on the social media platform, where he was known to try strange dishes like clam flavored mayonnaise and gigantic Froot Loops. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering symptoms related to genetic heart problems, according to his brother, Clayton, who believes the Louisiana-based influencer passed away from a heart attack, according to TMZ. “This has been insane to see how many people truly loved my brother besides my small circle of family,” wrote Clayton in a GoFundMe established by the family to pay for Taylor’s cremation. “Thank you so much,” he added. Taylor spent some 16 years building his online presence and creating videos, first reviewing nostalgic foods on YouTube before expanding to Instagram and, later, TikTok. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffler69 (@wafffler69) Read it at TMZ

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO