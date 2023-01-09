ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whisky and Salsa issue stop-ride notices for carbon handlebars

By Anne-Marije Rook
American distributor Quality Bicycle Products (QBP) and its brands, Whisky Parts Co. and Salsa Cycles, have issued a safety recall for various carbon handlebar models after users reported cracks or fractures.

These failures occurred at the spot where the brake and shift levers are installed, and pose a potential crash hazard.

The voluntary recall, done in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, concerns the Whisky’s No.9 12F and No.9  24F carbon drop bars as well as Salsa Cycles’ popular Cowchipper and Cowbell carbon handlebars.

While Whisky's handlebars are an aftermarket product, the carbon Cowchipper and carbon Cowbell gravel handlebars were found on select Salsa all-road and gravel bikes , including the Salsa Cutthroat, Warbird and Warroad bicycles that were sold with carbon components between 2018 and 2022.

If you own  any of these four handlebar models, the brands urge you to “stop using these handlebars immediately" and take your bike to a Whisky Parts Co. or Salsa Cycles retailer for a free installation of a replacement carbon handlebar or an alternative aluminum handlebar.

Even if, upon inspection, your handlebars appear to be in good condition, the brands are asking all customers to participate in the recall by obtaining a free replacement.

For more information, call (800) 346-3340 or email recall@qbp.com.

