Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State offers four-star 2024 forward
Iowa State has prioritized another top prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Four-star forward Dwayne Pierce picked up an offer from the Cyclones this week, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic on Friday. The offer was first reported by Adam Zagoria. Rated as the No. 100 player in the 2024 class...
NBC Sports
Iowa State adds Hank Poteat to coaching staff
AMES, Iowa — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State, and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. ISU coach Matt Campbell announced the additions, leaving...
Bill Self, Dajuan Harris discuss KU’s 125th-anniversary reunion
For the first time since 2018, more than 160 Kansas basketball coaches, players and staff members will return to Allen Fieldhouse to celebrate KU basketball’s 125th anniversary with a reunion as the Jayhawks face No. 14 Iowa State. The reunion occurs every five years and was started during the...
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Iowa Hosts No. 11 Northwestern in 300th Dual at CHA
Watch Live on ESPNU Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team will host No. 11 Northwestern on Friday at 8:05 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual is sold out. • The dual will be All-American Day. FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. • Friday’s...
ourquadcities.com
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCCI.com
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
Iowa State Fair announces 2 more 2023 Grandstand acts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair's "Best Days Ever" just got a little better for music fans. The fair announced Wednesday that Tyler Hubbard and For King & Country will be joining this year's Grandstand setlist. For King & Country will take the stage Thursday, Aug....
Cyberattack keeps Iowa's largest school district closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa's largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district's leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school...
Iowa Dog Spotted in Car Wearing Shades Like He Owns the Place
A funny thing happened the other day in Iowa. A dog was spotted in a parked car which is not unusual. The fact that he was wearing shades and acting like he owns the place was slightly odd though. This fun video moment was captured in Marshalltown, Iowa recently. The...
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
KCCI.com
Des Moines council member tells Git'N Go to 'be a good neighbor'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A request for a zoning change next to a Git'N Go on Euclid Avenue turned into an airing of grievances on Monday, as a Des Moines City Council member pressed the convenience store about a series of neighborhood complaints. The location at 816 E. Euclid...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer
Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
West Des Moines' Maxie's will close after 56 years
Maxie's Restaurant and Lounge in West Des Moines will permanently close on Feb. 18, manager Julie Agee told Axios Thursday. Catch up fast: Maxie's has been in business since 1967 and is one of the metro's oldest restaurants. It's known for its onion rings and half-pound "Maxieburger." What's happening: Owner...
