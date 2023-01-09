ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State offers four-star 2024 forward

Iowa State has prioritized another top prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Four-star forward Dwayne Pierce picked up an offer from the Cyclones this week, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic on Friday. The offer was first reported by Adam Zagoria. Rated as the No. 100 player in the 2024 class...
AMES, IA
NBC Sports

Iowa State adds Hank Poteat to coaching staff

AMES, Iowa — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State, and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator. ISU coach Matt Campbell announced the additions, leaving...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Bill Self, Dajuan Harris discuss KU’s 125th-anniversary reunion

For the first time since 2018, more than 160 Kansas basketball coaches, players and staff members will return to Allen Fieldhouse to celebrate KU basketball’s 125th anniversary with a reunion as the Jayhawks face No. 14 Iowa State. The reunion occurs every five years and was started during the...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
AMES, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Notes: No. 2 Iowa Hosts No. 11 Northwestern in 300th Dual at CHA

Watch Live on ESPNU Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team will host No. 11 Northwestern on Friday at 8:05 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Mat inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual is sold out. • The dual will be All-American Day. FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. • Friday’s...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
electrek.co

This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete

An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
CAMBRIDGE, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer

Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

West Des Moines' Maxie's will close after 56 years

Maxie's Restaurant and Lounge in West Des Moines will permanently close on Feb. 18, manager Julie Agee told Axios Thursday. Catch up fast: Maxie's has been in business since 1967 and is one of the metro's oldest restaurants. It's known for its onion rings and half-pound "Maxieburger." What's happening: Owner...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
247Sports

247Sports

