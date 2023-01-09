Read full article on original website
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
coingeek.com
Block Dojo Miami to launch May 6, a once in a lifetime opportunity for blockchain startups
Just the other day, I noticed a LinkedIn post by Patrick Thompson, my friend and CoinGeek contributor that now works full time as the Vice President of the Miami Block Dojo Deal Flow Department. His happy post stated that 2022 was a good year for the Block Dojo and confirmed the first Miami cohort would be commencing on May 6, 2023.
Miami Offers South Florida QB and Flame Thrower Austin Simmons
Austin Simmons is one of the most gifted young quarterbacks in the country.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
calleochonews.com
The new Vice President of Miami-Dade Anthony Rodriguez; who he is and what he will prioritize
Anthony Rodriguez is here to help small businesses thrive in Miami and much more. Rodriguez was born in Miami and is of Cuban heritage. His grandparents always instilled a spirit of hard work and gratitude in him from a very young age. The family's strong moral compass helped mold young Rodriguez into the man he is today. With a heart full of gratitude, he decided to give back to the people and the country that had taken care of him and his family. He was motivated to do something for his country and leave a legacy for himself, his kids, and the generations that will shape America’s future.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
miamicurated.com
Eating News to Launch 2023
Hot new Miami restaurants, Casa Tua residences, reopening and reimagined Coral Gables icon John Martin’s, plus a trip to Greece ideal for foodies, all in Eating News to Launch 2023. Are you a big fan of Casa Tua, can’t seem to get enough? Well, coming up, you’ll be able...
Miami New Times
The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Award-winning astrophysicist, author, and TV personality Neil deGrasse Tyson stops at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Monday to impart some wisdom. In "An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies II," Tyson will go over all the things our favorite movies — from The Wizard of Oz to Mary Poppins and Game of Thrones — got wrong about science. This is the sequel to a series he debuted a few years ago, and there'll be no repeat movies. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $125 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
miamitimesonline.com
Pierre Frantz Charles to fill vacated Desulme seat while North Miami city manager resigns
The North Miami City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Pierre Frantz Charles to the District 4 seat recently vacated by Mayor Alix Desulme. Frantz Charles is a Haitian-born math teacher at Miami Central Senior High School of 14 years and a member of the city’s Citizens Investigative Board. He was one of 10 candidates that applied to the position.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fort Lauderdale’s Sheppard Estate lists for $4.95M
One of the first homes ever to be built on the iconic Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida has hit the market for $4.95 million. Made up of nine bedrooms and seven baths, the estate spans more than 7,400 square feet. What’s now recognized as one of the most...
"Accelerator" program launched to address teacher shortage
MIAMI - In an effort to help Miami-Dade schools deal with teacher shortages, the University of Miami has teamed up with two local nonprofits to launch a privately funded initiative called the Teacher Accelerator Program (TAP). Under the new program, beginning this spring seniors who are not education majors can take a one-semester undergraduate course focusing on education foundations and teacher certification support. The course is followed by a paid summer internship where TAP participants will teach in Miami-Dade County Public Schools before landing a full-time teaching position. Those in the program will receive ongoing mentorship throughout their first...
Miami Hurricanes Land Transfer Portal Commitment From Branson Deen, Purdue Defensive Tackle
The Hurricanes have been looking for more help at the defensive tackle position. Former Purdue Boilermaker Branson Deen answers the call.
WSVN-TV
HCA Mercy Hospital says former UM medical professor is ‘clinically ready for discharge’ but will extend stay
MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials with a South Florida hospital have responded to claims from the family of a former University of Miami professor currently being treated there that the patient is not ready to be released. Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Anyltha Muench, the wife of Dr. Karl Muench, said...
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
NBC Miami
Armed Man Possibly Barricaded Inside Southwest Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
miamitimesonline.com
King defies Carollo in marathon standoff
Despite a relentless barrage from two of her colleagues over the weekend, Miami City Commission Chairwoman Christine King didn’t back down from her stance that District 2 voters should choose their next representative in a special election. In a gutsy display, King withstood incessant lobbying from Commissioners Joe Carollo...
