Miami, FL

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

The new Vice President of Miami-Dade Anthony Rodriguez; who he is and what he will prioritize

Anthony Rodriguez is here to help small businesses thrive in Miami and much more. Rodriguez was born in Miami and is of Cuban heritage. His grandparents always instilled a spirit of hard work and gratitude in him from a very young age. The family's strong moral compass helped mold young Rodriguez into the man he is today. With a heart full of gratitude, he decided to give back to the people and the country that had taken care of him and his family. He was motivated to do something for his country and leave a legacy for himself, his kids, and the generations that will shape America’s future.
MIAMI, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes

Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamicurated.com

Eating News to Launch 2023

Hot new Miami restaurants, Casa Tua residences, reopening and reimagined Coral Gables icon John Martin’s, plus a trip to Greece ideal for foodies, all in Eating News to Launch 2023. Are you a big fan of Casa Tua, can’t seem to get enough? Well, coming up, you’ll be able...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Award-winning astrophysicist, author, and TV personality Neil deGrasse Tyson stops at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Monday to impart some wisdom. In "An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies II," Tyson will go over all the things our favorite movies — from The Wizard of Oz to Mary Poppins and Game of Thrones — got wrong about science. This is the sequel to a series he debuted a few years ago, and there'll be no repeat movies. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $125 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Pierre Frantz Charles to fill vacated Desulme seat while North Miami city manager resigns

The North Miami City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Pierre Frantz Charles to the District 4 seat recently vacated by Mayor Alix Desulme. Frantz Charles is a Haitian-born math teacher at Miami Central Senior High School of 14 years and a member of the city’s Citizens Investigative Board. He was one of 10 candidates that applied to the position.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fort Lauderdale’s Sheppard Estate lists for $4.95M

One of the first homes ever to be built on the iconic Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida has hit the market for $4.95 million. Made up of nine bedrooms and seven baths, the estate spans more than 7,400 square feet. What’s now recognized as one of the most...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

"Accelerator" program launched to address teacher shortage

MIAMI - In an effort to help Miami-Dade schools deal with teacher shortages, the University of Miami has teamed up with two local nonprofits to launch a privately funded initiative called the Teacher Accelerator Program (TAP). Under the new program, beginning this spring seniors who are not education majors can take a one-semester undergraduate course focusing on education foundations and teacher certification support. The course is followed by a paid summer internship where TAP participants will teach in Miami-Dade County Public Schools before landing a full-time teaching position. Those in the program will receive ongoing mentorship throughout their first...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
miamitimesonline.com

King defies Carollo in marathon standoff

Despite a relentless barrage from two of her colleagues over the weekend, Miami City Commission Chairwoman Christine King didn’t back down from her stance that District 2 voters should choose their next representative in a special election. In a gutsy display, King withstood incessant lobbying from Commissioners Joe Carollo...
