NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
Ex-Megadeth Members Announce 2023 Tour Playing First Two Megadeth Albums
For those who love the early era of Megadeth, alums David Ellefson and Jeff Young will take their Kings of Thrash outfit out on tour in early 2023, revisiting the music from Megadeth's first two albums. The "Thrashin' USA" tour is set to get underway Feb. 16 in Joliet, Illinois,...
Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach’s New Box Set Features a Track From an Axed ‘Austin Powers’ Musical
Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach are sharing two previously unreleased songs that will appear on an upcoming box set covering their 30-year creative partnership. The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, out March 3 via Ume, will feature all of the published songs the two musicians have written since they first started working together in 1995. It also boasts a mix of 19 previously unreleased recordings, including live performances and songs written from some unrealized musical projects, including one based on Austin Powers. To tease the box set, Costello and Bacharach shared two unreleased live performances. One is a rendition of “Painted...
Finn Wolfhard Shares New Song ‘Pieces of Gold’ as Indie Musician Ziggy Katz
Introducing Ziggy Katz: the viral sensation who performs indie rock and folk music on livestreams from his bedroom in the Midwest, which is actually just the film set where Finn Wolfhard portrays him. Wolfhard, or rather Ziggy, star of the upcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving the World, has shared the first real song from the fake singer, “Pieces of Gold.” The original song is more atmospheric than the releases of Ziggy’s supposed major influences — Elvis, John Lennon, and Bob Dylan, according to the faux artist’s Spotify bio. The fake-deep singer, according to the brief paragraph, would...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
Dying Fetus + Suicide Silence Book Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With 5 More Bands
It's back! The Chaos & Carnage tour returns for a fourth year, this time pulling in Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence as the co-headliners on the run. The two headliners will rotate the close spot each night, while a stellar list of support acts will play select dates on the tour. They include Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Mangetar and Slay Squad.
John Lydon and Public Image Ltd. Are Aiming for Eurovision Glory With New Song ‘Hawaii’
John Lydon (a.k.a Johnny Rotten) and his longstanding post-punk outfit Public Image Ltd. are eying up an unexpected achievement: Representing Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a new song, “Hawaii.” “Hawaii” — which also marks Public Image Ltd.’s first new song in about eight years — is far from the kind of maximalist pop Eurovision tends to produce. Instead, it’s an understated and emotional ballad Lydon wrote for his wife, Nora, who’s been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the...
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloë Bailey Discusses Her Upcoming Album
Chloë Bailey says that she’s learning to trust her gut when it comes to her new album. Chloë Bailey recently sat down with Complex to discuss her upcoming album in an interview published on Monday. The project will be her official debut solo studio album. As for...
NME
Puscifer announce UK, Europe and US tour
Puscifer have announced a series of tour dates across the UK, Europe and United States this summer. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will kick off their tour in Daytona Beach, Florida, at Welcome To Rockville on May 18, before they arrive in the UK and Ireland in June.
The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards hints at more music and potential tour for 2023
New year, new Keef! Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has updated fans with a new year message letting fans know he’s got some big plans for 2023.
Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’
Elvis Costello has announced the release of The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, which features music he created with legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Available on March 3, the collection includes highlights from the songwriters' decades-long partnership, which stretches back to 1995 when Costello penned "God Give Me Strength" for the movie Grace of My Heart. Communicating between Dublin and Los Angeles via fax, Costello and Bacharach workshopped the song together, which led them to write and record the 1998 album Painted From Memory.
SFGate
Seeker Music Acquires Hit Songwriters John Ryan’s and Jon Bellion’s Catalogs
Seeker Music, the music-rights and publishing company led by hit songwriter Evan Bogart, has acquired the catalogs of songwriters John Ryan (One Direction, Maroon 5, John Legend) and Jon Bellion (Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Eminem). Separately, the company has acquired select catalogs from two fellow songwriter-helmed music companies: Family Affair...
Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Listen
Yo La Tengo are back with another new song from This Stupid World, their upcoming album: “Aselestine” features Georgia Hubley on lead vocals. Give it a listen below. This Stupid World is the Yo La Tengo’s first new full-length since 2020’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes. It’s due out February 10 via Matador. In addition to “Aselestine,” they’ve also shared the lead single “Fallout.”
Bob Dylan Unearths Original Version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ for Upcoming ‘Fragments’ Set
Ahead of the release of Bob Dylan’s Fragments — the 17th installment of The Bootleg Series, focusing on his Time Out of Mind sessions — the singer has unearthed “Version One” of that album’s “Not Dark Yet.” Unlike its released counterpart, the first run-through of the track — recorded Jan. 11, 1997 at Miami’s Criteria Studios — has a looser, quicker and more upbeat feel than what would become a Time Out of Mind slow-burner. Dylan, one of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, previously shared “Version 2” of Time Out of Mind’s standout “Love Sick” from the massive...
Paul Weller to Release Book About His Songwriting
The Jam’s Paul Weller is exploring his life through the art of the written word. Through Magic: A Journal of Song, the English singer/songwriter explores his songwriting career both as a member of English punk rock band the Jam and his 30-year career as a solo artist. The book offers more than 100 lyrics selected by the singer, and is accompanied by “a personal commentary that encompasses Weller’s entire musical life.”
The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century
Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
