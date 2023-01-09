ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
Rolling Stone

Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single

Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
Pitchfork

Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen

Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach’s New Box Set Features a Track From an Axed ‘Austin Powers’ Musical

Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach are sharing two previously unreleased songs that will appear on an upcoming box set covering their 30-year creative partnership.  The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, out March 3 via Ume, will feature all of the published songs the two musicians have written since they first started working together in 1995. It also boasts a mix of 19 previously unreleased recordings, including live performances and songs written from some unrealized musical projects, including one based on Austin Powers. To tease the box set, Costello and Bacharach shared two unreleased live performances. One is a rendition of “Painted...
Rolling Stone

Finn Wolfhard Shares New Song ‘Pieces of Gold’ as Indie Musician Ziggy Katz

Introducing Ziggy Katz: the viral sensation who performs indie rock and folk music on livestreams from his bedroom in the Midwest, which is actually just the film set where Finn Wolfhard portrays him. Wolfhard, or rather Ziggy, star of the upcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving the World, has shared the first real song from the fake singer, “Pieces of Gold.” The original song is more atmospheric than the releases of Ziggy’s supposed major influences — Elvis, John Lennon, and Bob Dylan, according to the faux artist’s Spotify bio. The fake-deep singer, according to the brief paragraph, would...
Rolling Stone

John Lydon and Public Image Ltd. Are Aiming for Eurovision Glory With New Song ‘Hawaii’

John Lydon (a.k.a Johnny Rotten) and his longstanding post-punk outfit Public Image Ltd. are eying up an unexpected achievement: Representing Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a new song, “Hawaii.” “Hawaii” — which also marks Public Image Ltd.’s first new song in about eight years — is far from the kind of maximalist pop Eurovision tends to produce. Instead, it’s an understated and emotional ballad Lydon wrote for his wife, Nora, who’s been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the...
HAWAII STATE
Loudwire

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More

The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
MANCHESTER, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloë Bailey Discusses Her Upcoming Album

Chloë Bailey says that she’s learning to trust her gut when it comes to her new album. Chloë Bailey recently sat down with Complex to discuss her upcoming album in an interview published on Monday. The project will be her official debut solo studio album. As for...
NME

Puscifer announce UK, Europe and US tour

Puscifer have announced a series of tour dates across the UK, Europe and United States this summer. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will kick off their tour in Daytona Beach, Florida, at Welcome To Rockville on May 18, before they arrive in the UK and Ireland in June.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
i95 ROCK

Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’

Elvis Costello has announced the release of The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, which features music he created with legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Available on March 3, the collection includes highlights from the songwriters' decades-long partnership, which stretches back to 1995 when Costello penned "God Give Me Strength" for the movie Grace of My Heart. Communicating between Dublin and Los Angeles via fax, Costello and Bacharach workshopped the song together, which led them to write and record the 1998 album Painted From Memory.
SFGate

Seeker Music Acquires Hit Songwriters John Ryan’s and Jon Bellion’s Catalogs

Seeker Music, the music-rights and publishing company led by hit songwriter Evan Bogart, has acquired the catalogs of songwriters John Ryan (One Direction, Maroon 5, John Legend) and Jon Bellion (Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Eminem). Separately, the company has acquired select catalogs from two fellow songwriter-helmed music companies: Family Affair...
Pitchfork

Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Listen

Yo La Tengo are back with another new song from This Stupid World, their upcoming album: “Aselestine” features Georgia Hubley on lead vocals. Give it a listen below. This Stupid World is the Yo La Tengo’s first new full-length since 2020’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes. It’s due out February 10 via Matador. In addition to “Aselestine,” they’ve also shared the lead single “Fallout.”
Rolling Stone

Bob Dylan Unearths Original Version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ for Upcoming ‘Fragments’ Set

Ahead of the release of Bob Dylan’s Fragments — the 17th installment of The Bootleg Series, focusing on his Time Out of Mind sessions — the singer has unearthed “Version One” of that album’s “Not Dark Yet.” Unlike its released counterpart, the first run-through of the track — recorded Jan. 11, 1997 at Miami’s Criteria Studios — has a looser, quicker and more upbeat feel than what would become a Time Out of Mind slow-burner. Dylan, one of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, previously shared “Version 2” of Time Out of Mind’s standout “Love Sick” from the massive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Paul Weller to Release Book About His Songwriting

The Jam’s Paul Weller is exploring his life through the art of the written word. Through Magic: A Journal of Song, the English singer/songwriter explores his songwriting career both as a member of English punk rock band the Jam and his 30-year career as a solo artist. The book offers more than 100 lyrics selected by the singer, and is accompanied by “a personal commentary that encompasses Weller’s entire musical life.”
Loudwire

The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century

Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.

Comments / 0

Community Policy