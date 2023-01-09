FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tune in to towns
Want a closer look at selectboard, planning board and town committee meetings?. Night time may be the right time for most of these panels to meet, to maximize members’ attendance, and the public’s. But no matter what time of day a meeting is, it would still be when some residents could not attend due to work, classes or family or other obligations or pursuits. So what to do?
Gordon J. Goldsmith
Gordon J. Goldsmith, 71, of Boothbay Harbor passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Jan. 9, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Gordon was born on Aug. 28, 1951 and adopted as a toddler by Lybrand and Ethel (Jones) Goldsmith who gave him a wonderful life.
LincolnHealth and Coastal Rivers offer Winter Physical Activity Challenge
Many people find they are less likely to get as much exercise during the long, cold winter in Midcoast Maine. As a way to encourage people to be active and perhaps discover some new places to explore, LincolnHealth, 5-2-1-0 Let’s Go! Lincoln County, and Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust are collaborating to offer the 20th annual Winter Physical Activity Challenge, “Mushing Across Maine.”
Bill
Bill Kirby came to Boothbay Harbor in 1988 on a road trip with his father. He wasn’t looking for anything in particular, but he liked the area, close to the ocean and less complicated than the world in which he had lived for much of his life. After high...
Wiscasset students meet Maine Steiners
Wiscasset fourth through 12th graders attended a meet and greet and concert by The Maine Steiners from University of Maine at the Wiscasset Middle High School gym Jan. 10. Prior to the concert, choral students gathered to meet the Steiners and participate in a workshop led by the young men’s group. They shared singing techniques with students as they taught a warm-up they do regularly to prepare for singing harmonies. Students asked questions and had the chance to get to know the members of the group.
SweetWoods Farm makes maple everything
The smell of freshly milled wood filled the air on a cold January morning in Newcastle. SweetWoods Farm owner Justin Wood was excited to show the new addition he built onto his roadside maple stand – his sugar shack, an antique structure he had trucked to where it is. The sugar shack has become a sugar house.
Jan. 11 update: Midcoast adds 12 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Dec. 15-31: Dec. 19, Matthew Fountain, 57, of Atlanta, Georgia was summonsed for Operating Vehicle Without License, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset was arrested for a Warrant Arrest, by Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset...
Beekeeping course begins Feb. 22
Discover the fascinating hobby of beekeeping! Join us for a seven-week interactive, in person course, presented by experienced beekeepers from the Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers (KLCB) and Maine’s State Bee Inspector. Whether you have an interest in becoming a backyard beekeeper for your gardening passion, wish to consider keeping hives...
‘Xanadu JR’ at the Lincoln Theater
Join Y Arts for the first musical of 2023, “Xanadu JR!” Performers, ages 10-15, will present this electrifying tale of endless fun at the Lincoln Theater on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. “Xanadu JR” follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed
A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
BRHS teams to host Wiscasset Wednesday, Jan. 11
In a schedule change, the Boothbay Region High School boys varsity basketball team will host the Wiscasset Middle High School Wolverines on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. The original schedule had the Seahawks traveling to Wiscasset. The BRHS girls varsity will play Wiscasset at 6:30 p.m. following the boys’...
Hugger announces his resignation plan as Edgecomb selectman
Another Edgecomb selectman is resigning. Dawn Murray resigned on Dec. 31, and now Selectman Ted Hugger announced he is resigning on April 17. Hugger has served eight years on the board and won re-election last May to a three-year term. But his future in town government became complicated when he sold Cod Cove Inn. Hugger and his wife, Jill Hugger, first leased and bought the Edgecomb inn in 2013. Last July, the couple sold it and focused on operating their Cedar Crest Inn in Camden.
Wiscasset’s airport remains open amid FAA system issue
Planes can still take off from and land at Wiscasset Municipal Airport this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 11 as the Federal Aviation Administration addresses a communications system issue, Airport Manager Richard Tetrev and pilot and Airport Advisory Committee Chair Steve Williams confirmed in phone interviews. Tuesday night, Tetrev put out the...
Seahawks take down Wolverines
The Boothbay Region Seahawks improved to 5-4 on the season with a home win over the winless Wiscasset Wolverines, 69-20, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Gryffin Kristan led all scorers with 23 points. He and Finn Harkins (nine points) each contributed three three-pointers for the Seahawks. Connor Wenners pitched in with 14 points while Dylan Plummer added nine and Drew Meader eight.
Lady Seahawks get second victory
The Boothbay Region Seahawks girls basketball team improved to 2-8 on the season with a 54-15 win over the visiting Wiscasset Wolverines Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Wolverines dropped to 0-8 with the loss. Magen Burge led Boothbay with 14 points, followed by Anna Gosselin with 13. Kathryn Hibbard pitched in...
