Want a closer look at selectboard, planning board and town committee meetings?. Night time may be the right time for most of these panels to meet, to maximize members’ attendance, and the public’s. But no matter what time of day a meeting is, it would still be when some residents could not attend due to work, classes or family or other obligations or pursuits. So what to do?

WISCASSET, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO