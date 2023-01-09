Read full article on original website
Mean Machine
2d ago
Sara Sharkey says “Our return to normal market conditions is opening the door to homeownership for many families.”... Did she not consider the feds rates ? Apparently not, we are no where near normal market. still shortage on homes, and rates are way above normal.
Sierra Sun
Chase real estate report shows sales slower in 2022, home values steady
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chase International released its 2022 year-end Real Estate Market Report which showed lower overall volume in sales and available units for sale. Still, year over year, there is consistent value growth for homeowners throughout the Northern Nevada and California markets. “Overall, real estate as an asset...
nevadabusiness.com
Reno Public Market Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. (January 9, 2023) — Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2news.com
Suzie's Adult Superstore on Kietzke slated to become Maverik Gas Station
A new Maverik location could be coming to Reno. Regional Licensing and Permits in Washoe, Reno and Sparks shows that an application of commercial demolition of Suzie's Adult Superstore at 195 Kietzke Lane was filed on January 10 and subsequently approved. The permitting website shows that the building will be...
2news.com
Microsoft Buys Land for New Datacenter in Silver Springs
The parcel is off Highway 50 near the airport. It's a move the Northern Nevada Development Authority says could benefit the region as a whole.
2news.com
Reno City Council Approves Annual Increase of Sewer Connection Fee Rates
(January 11, 2023) During their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Reno City Council approved an ordinance that will amend Reno Municipal Code Title 12. They amended it to revise the connection fee rates for both residential and industrial/commercial users, to establish the fees by service area, and to provide for an annual fee increase per the consumer price index-all urban consumers for the west urban area.
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe ski resorts report 2 feet of snow with much more on way; Nevada County declares emergency
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The latest snowstorm to hit the Truckee-Tahoe region dropped about 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours which led to an emergency declaration and the closure of highways and schools on Tuesday and much more snow may be on the way. Tahoe ski resorts...
FOX Reno
I-80 reopens in the Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
2news.com
City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall
The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
FOX Reno
No timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon after massive rockslide
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said there is no timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County after massive rockslide. Likely due to recent moisture, a landslide and rockfall fell across nearly 400 feet of roadway between...
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
2news.com
City of Reno Advocating for New Stormwater Utility Fee
(January 10, 2023) Concerns rise among Reno residents when wet weather hits the region like it has these first two weeks of 2023. Officials are hoping that a new stormwater utility fee could help. The City of Reno tells us the funding could result in huge improvements for areas that...
fernleyreporter.com
Development company announces plan for 13-acre mixed use development
A real estate development company has announced plans for a 13-acre development it calls Fernley Promenade, to be located on Stanley Dr. between Walmart and Lowe’s. The project was announced by LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company. The project is slated...
2news.com
Engineers deciding removal time of rockslide, landfall on SR-208
State Route 208 in Wilson Canyon is closed due to a major landslide and rockfall across the roadway. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising drivers to expect State Route 208 to be closed for an indeterminate amount of time through the Wilson Canyon in Lyon County. Likely caused...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com
Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief
The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
2news.com
Meet Reno's New Police Chief
Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
