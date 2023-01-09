Anker sale on Amazon takes nearly 50% off right now

There are no major retail holidays this month, but that's not stopping Amazon from offering some killer January sales .

Right now, for instance, Amazon is taking up to 45% off select Anker accessories . After discount, prices start as low as $19. However, keep in mind that this is a one-day sale that ends tonight. (Buying from Anker direct? Make sure to check out our guide to the best Anker discount codes ).

Anker accessories: up to 45% off @ Amazon

Today only, Amazon is knocking up to 45% off select Anker accessories. After discount, prices start as low as $19. The sale includes portable chargers, cables, travel power strips, and more. For instance, you can get the Anker PowerCore Plus for $97 (pictured, $32 off), which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

If you're not familiar with Anker, the company makes some of the best portable chargers and power banks we've tested. The company is also known for making some of the best Bluetooth speakers for budget shoppers, although none of the latter are on sale in today's promo.

That said, one Anker charger that is on sale is the Anker PowerCore Plus 26800 PD on sale for $97.99 . It has enough juice to refill the Nintendo Switch six times from 0 to 100. It can also pump out 30 watts of power using Anker's own USB-C Power Delivery tech to ensure the fastest speeds possible.

In addition to the single USB-C port, there are two USB Type-A ports that can output power at up to 5 volts at 3 amps. The battery also comes with an included wall charger for recharging the pack or anything else that uses USB-C, a mesh carrying pouch, and two cables: a double-side USB-C cord (in keeping with USB PD standards) and old school USB Type-A to micro USB cord.

Make sure to follow our Amazon deals coverage for more discounts at Amazon.