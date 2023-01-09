Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'
Congressman Adam Schiff, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee and lead manager during the first impeachment of Donald Trump, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's pledge to remove several Democrats, including Rep. Schiff, from top committees.Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC
Omar isn’t afraid of McCarthy — but his purge vows are ominous
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently restated his promise to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claiming it was because of “her repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks.”. In reality, McCarthy has admitted that this is retaliation for lawmakers (including some Republicans) having removed GOP Reps....
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.
It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
MSNBC
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Joy Reid debate his nomination for House speaker after one term
Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, a second-term Florida congressman, was nominated for Speaker of the House by Texas Congressman Chip Roy as part of the 15 ballot fight over the House speaker's gavel. Donalds got the votes of all 20 holdouts on three of the 15 ballots and his nomination sparked a lot of conversation. Congressman Byron Donalds joins Joy Reid to discuss this and more.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
James Carville on GOP’s new power
Since taking control of the House, Republicans have failed to act on the George Santos scandal and have pushed for cuts to crucial programs like Social Security. Democratic strategist James Carville weighs in on the power shift on Capitol Hill and how Democrats can capitalize on it.Jan. 11, 2023.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
MSNBC
Why the GOP changed the name of the Education and Labor Committee
On Capitol Hill, members of both parties often invest a fair amount of energy into renaming things. In 2004, for example, Republicans changed the GAO’s official name from the General Accounting Office to the Government Accountability Office for reasons I’ve never fully understood. This year, as a new...
MSNBC
House GOP wants Jordan-led committee to oversee active federal criminal investigations
Rachel Maddow highlights a less-noticed feature of new House Republican rules that would expand congressional oversight of the Justice Department and the FBI to include overseeing active federal criminal investigations. Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Details of Biden classified documents story deflate right-wing 'whataboutism'
Rachel Maddow points out that a significant difference between the story of classified documents found at Joe Biden's think tank and the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago is that Biden returned them as soon as they were discovered, a detail that undermines any further comparisons the right might hope to make in obfuscating Donald Trump's wrongdoing.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
‘It comes down to freedom’: Rep. Jayapal on House Republicans voting on new abortion restrictions
Alabama’s attorney general is under fire today after saying that women could face prosecution for taking abortion pills. Republicans are attacking abortion access in the House as well, passing a bill today that would protect babies “born alive” after late-term abortions, which medically is a non-issue. Rep. Pramila Jayapal joins Joy Reid on how many Republicans have apparently learned nothing from the election.Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC
Joe: The House GOP’s political malpractice continues
A divided House voted on Tuesday to launch a wide-ranging investigation into federal law enforcement and national security agencies, according to New York Times reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
'Let them have at it': Luria on GOP reps vowing to investigate Jan. 6 probe
“This is going to be a Congress that is filled with of grievances, not governing,” says former Congresswoman Elaine Luria. “As a member of the January 6th committee myself, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if they come after me and my colleagues for performing our duties on that committee—and let them have at it.”Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster
The Wall Street Journal reports that Democrats are in talks with some Republicans to use an obscure House tactic known as a discharge petition to bypass Speaker McCarthy and force a vote on the debt limit. Rep. Brendan Boyle, the top Democrat on the Budget Committee, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how likely using that scenario is to raise the debt limit.Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC
‘Coverup Committee': Gallego blasts GOP bid to investigate the investigators
“It is a sanctioned coverup committee by Kevin McCarthy that he has sanctioned for the sole purpose of getting those radicals to vote for him for speaker,” says Rep. Ruben Gallego. “This is as if we gave the mafia the right to investigate the South District of New York Attorney’s office.” Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by Rep. Katie Porter for an exclusive interview about why she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024 saying, “Washington’s broken and we’re seeing the effects in California right now of that broken system … We need to send people to Washington who are going to solve problems.”Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Democrats were so eager to talk about the GOP’s first bill
After a prolonged fight over who should serve as speaker, the new House Republican majority finally got to work yesterday. GOP lawmakers could’ve picked anything for their first bill, but fulfilling a campaign promise, they went with a poorly named proposal they called the “Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act.” The New York Times reported overnight:
MSNBC
Sen. Schumer: I hope House mainstream Republicans will come to their senses
MSNBC
Republicans invent fake procedure for symbolic anti-abortion vote
Alex Wagner reports on House Republicans making up an abortion procedure so they could hold a stunt vote to ban it with legislation that won't pass the Senate anyway. Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC
Additional classified documents found by Biden team
NBC News Correspondent Carol Lee, editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes, and Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University Eddie Glaude discuss Carol Lee’s reporting that Biden aides discovered at least one additional batch of classified documentsJan. 11, 2023.
