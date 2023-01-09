ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon's new governor to be sworn in, discuss her priorities

By CLAIRE RUSH
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aavVY_0k8ft7J600

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon's new governor on Monday, ascending to the state's highest office after serving a record nine years as state House speaker and becoming one of the first openly elected lesbian governors in the country.

In her inaugural address at the state Capitol in Salem, Kotek is expected to pledge to unite Oregonians after a bitterly fought gubernatorial race — the tightest in a decade — in which Republicans sought to break Democrats' dominance of the state.

Kotek has said her top priorities will be housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and education.

Oregon has struggled for years to address a housing shortage and interwoven homelessness, addiction and mental health crises. Its homeless population has increased by more than 22% since 2020, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It also has the highest drug addiction rate of any state and ranks last in access to mental health treatment, according to federal data from the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Kotek will be replacing term-limited Democrat Kate Brown, whose strict coronavirus pandemic measures made her a polarizing figure. The two worked together for years as respective speaker and governor, and they have similar profiles as progressives and open members of the LGBTQ community. But Kotek sought to distance herself from Brown — and her low approval ratings — toward the end of the gubernatorial campaign, casting her predecessor as ineffective on homelessness.

Kotek won Oregon's three-way race for governor in November after fending off a stiff challenge from a fellow former state representative, Republican Christine Drazan, defeating her by less than four percentage points.

Kotek was a state representative from 2006 until 2022, when she resigned to run for governor. During her time in the Legislature, she became the longest-serving speaker in Oregon history after nine years in the role and cemented her status as a key player in state politics, earning a reputation for cutting deals and muscling bills through the state House.

As speaker, Kotek spearheaded and passed liberal agendas made possible by Democratic supermajorities, including the nation's first statewide rent control law. She also helped push through gun storage laws, criminal justice reform and paid family leave, among other measures.

Lawmakers also will be sworn in on Monday. Democrats still control both chambers of the Legislature, but they lost their three-fifths supermajority in November's election.

Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the country.

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Claire on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse.
LINCOLN, NE
WOKV

Illinois becomes ninth state to pass ban on assault weapons

Illinois this week became the ninth U.S. state to ban military-style weapons, prohibiting their sale, manufacture or delivery in the state, The Associated Press reported. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday. It went into effect immediately. ”Today, we made history, becoming the ninth state to...
ILLINOIS STATE
WOKV

Montana seeking prior authorization for Medicaid abortions

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — State officials in Republican-controlled Montana want to require prior authorization before its health department pays for abortions for people covered by Medicaid, a proposal critics say would reduce access and delay or even prevent abortion care for low-income women in the state. The...
MONTANA STATE
WOKV

Wisconsin gov bans Chinese-owned TikTok app on state phones

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin on Thursday became the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes amid a push for a federal ban and after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular, Chinese-owned social media app.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand launches reelection bid

NEW YORK — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is kicking off her reelection campaign. The 56-year-old sent out an email to supporters on Thursday announcing her 2024 bid. “I wanted you to hear it first,” the email said. “Kirsten is running for reelection to the United States Senate in 2024.”
WASHINGTON STATE
WOKV

Trump to hold first public 2024 campaign event in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WOKV

Rep. George Santos says he will resign if 142,000 people ask him to

Amid growing calls from Republicans for him to resign from Congress over the numerous lies he told about his biography, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Thursday said he would step down if an oddly specific number of people asked him to do so. "If 142 people ask for me to...
WOKV

How a Florida race massacre in 1923 was almost erased from history

For years, longtime Florida resident Arnett Doctor noticed that his mother routinely went into a deep depression around Christmastime. It wasn't until weeks later that her yearly depression would subside, and he never understood why. Then one Christmas, when he was 19, Doctor's mother finally told him about the week of racial violence that she and dozens of other Black people endured in January 1923, when a white mob terrorized and destroyed their rural community in Rosewood, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

California storms erase extreme drought from nearly all of state

BERKELEY, Calif. — There is a silver lining to the relentless California storms that have so far killed at least 18 people and racked up an estimated $1 billion in damages: In a single week, extreme drought conditions that had gripped almost one-third of the state have been downgraded nearly everywhere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
111K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy