Patriots' home and away opponents for 2023 season

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A disappointing end to the 2022 season gives the New England Patriots the opportunity to wipe the slate clean in 2023.

They can forget about the failed Matt Patricia offensive play-calling experiment, the pitiful regression of quarterback Mac Jones, the sad offensive line play and the fact that they missed the playoffs in a year when they had one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Most importantly, however, they get to move on to a brand new slate of opponents.

The Patriots’ home and away opponents for the 2023 season have been revealed, and it’s obvious it’ll be another tough road to the postseason. That honestly might be the case from here on out considering the AFC East has suddenly morphed into one of the best divisions in football.

The juggernaut Buffalo Bills will still be around, along with the rapidly improving Miami Dolphins. And the New York Jets will be back with their all-world running back, Breece Hall. The Patriots will have their work cut out for them once again next season.

These are the teams on the schedule for 2023.

Home opponents

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Washington Commanders
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Jets

Away opponents

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Denver Broncos
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Giants
  • New York Jets
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 1

