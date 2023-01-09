Read full article on original website
Jeb Stuart
2d ago
If you're old enough to remember when it was the WWF, the show back then was actually entertaining and funny. Examples: heel wrestling managers, the wrestling characters themselves, the announcers (anyone remember Jesse Ventura, Gorilla Monsoon, Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan?), even the vignettes ( The Flower Shop with 'Adorable Adrian,' The Brother Love Show😝, Piper's Pit, etc.) Nowadays, WWE is just a sad shell of what WWF used to be.
Barbara Bradfield
21h ago
To be honest it’s getting stupid. The Dominik and Rhea thing. Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt, Roman not putting championship on the line, the USO’s continuing their stupidityI’ve stopped watching. It just drags on and on
