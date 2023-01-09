ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

104.1 WIKY

Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Scores of mainland Chinese travellers are rushing to Hong Kong to receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which are not available on the Chinese mainland, as the country grapples with a torrent of infections which have overwhelmed its health system. A private hospital in the special Chinese...
104.1 WIKY

Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Apple Inc plans to drop a Broadcom Inc chip used in its devices in 2025 and use an in-house design instead, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The iPhone-maker is also swapping out Qualcomm Inc for homegrown modems, according to the...
104.1 WIKY

Starbucks changes hybrid work policy

(Reuters) – Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday all of its support center staff living within commuting distance are expected to work at the office a minimum of three days per week from Jan. 30. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Global banks cut jobs as cost pressures mount

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks have begun to trim jobs globally, hit by cost pressures as a result of inflation and shrinking revenues in many core business lines amid volatile markets that are making bank bosses nervous about profitability through the year. The following major banks have announced or been...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
New York Post

Goldman Sachs reviewing cost of private jet travel favored by CEO David Solomon: report

Goldman Sachs is examining the cost of private jet trips favored by its CEO David Solomon and other top executives as part of a sweeping cost-cutting review, the banking giant confirmed on Wednesday. The use of two Goldman-owned Gulfstream private jets is “one of the more sensitive areas” of expense facing a budget probe led by the bank’s chief administration officer Ericka Leslie, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The cost review was underway as Goldman Sachs prepared to slash about 3,200 jobs this week – a move meant to shore up the embattled bank’s financial position despite...
PYMNTS

Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses

Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
New York Post

Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO

Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
104.1 WIKY

Citigroup to launch search for new wealth management chief – WSJ

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc will launch a search for a new head for its wealth management business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Jim O’Donnell, global wealth management chief, will become a vice chairman of the bank and the head of senior...
BBC

Global recession warning as World Bank cuts economic forecast

The global economy is "perilously close to falling into recession", according to the latest forecast from the World Bank. It expects the world economy to grow by just 1.7% this year - a sharp decrease from the 3% it predicted in June. The report blames a number of factors stemming...
104.1 WIKY

WHO recommends not using Indian cough syrups in Uzbekistan

(Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended that two Indian cough syrups – Ambronol and DOK-1 Max – should not be used for children in Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
104.1 WIKY

Mark Cuban’s pharmaceuticals startup ties up with RxPreferred

(Reuters) – Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban’s pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with...
104.1 WIKY

WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 may be spurring more cases. “Based on its genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, XBB.1.5 may contribute to increases in. case incidence,” the WHO said after a Jan. 5 technical meeting....
CBS News

Stocks could slump another 20%, Morgan Stanley says

Investors suffered a brutal 2022, with the S&P 500 tumbling 19% as the Federal Reserve cranked interest rates higher to smother inflation. But 2023 may offer up more misery, with a looming recession providing another dose of risk, according to Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson. The S&P...

