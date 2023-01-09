Read full article on original website
Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Scores of mainland Chinese travellers are rushing to Hong Kong to receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which are not available on the Chinese mainland, as the country grapples with a torrent of infections which have overwhelmed its health system. A private hospital in the special Chinese...
Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Apple Inc plans to drop a Broadcom Inc chip used in its devices in 2025 and use an in-house design instead, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The iPhone-maker is also swapping out Qualcomm Inc for homegrown modems, according to the...
Starbucks changes hybrid work policy
(Reuters) – Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday all of its support center staff living within commuting distance are expected to work at the office a minimum of three days per week from Jan. 30. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Factbox-Global banks cut jobs as cost pressures mount
LONDON (Reuters) – Banks have begun to trim jobs globally, hit by cost pressures as a result of inflation and shrinking revenues in many core business lines amid volatile markets that are making bank bosses nervous about profitability through the year. The following major banks have announced or been...
Goldman Sachs reviewing cost of private jet travel favored by CEO David Solomon: report
Goldman Sachs is examining the cost of private jet trips favored by its CEO David Solomon and other top executives as part of a sweeping cost-cutting review, the banking giant confirmed on Wednesday. The use of two Goldman-owned Gulfstream private jets is “one of the more sensitive areas” of expense facing a budget probe led by the bank’s chief administration officer Ericka Leslie, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The cost review was underway as Goldman Sachs prepared to slash about 3,200 jobs this week – a move meant to shore up the embattled bank’s financial position despite...
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warns mass layoffs are just weeks away
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has warned employees to brace for significant layoffs in the coming weeks, as the investment banking giant prepares for an economic downturn.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Goldman to Report $2B Loss in Credit Card, Installment Businesses
Goldman Sachs is reportedly set to unveil a $2 billion loss in its new business. The loss in its credit card and installment-lending business Platform Solutions were made worse by new accounting regulations, under which the firm had to set aside more money as loan volumes grew, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday (Jan. 8), citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO
Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
Coinbase Downgraded Due To Murky Crypto Market: 'Run-Rate Warrants Caution For 2023'
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares traded lower by 3.7% on Wednesday after one Wall Street analyst threw in the towel on the beaten-down stock. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Coinbase from Neutral to Underperform and cut his price target from $50 to $35. The Thesis: In...
Goldman Sachs to cut about 3,200 jobs this week after cost review - Bloomberg News
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will start one of its biggest rounds of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Citigroup to launch search for new wealth management chief – WSJ
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc will launch a search for a new head for its wealth management business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Jim O’Donnell, global wealth management chief, will become a vice chairman of the bank and the head of senior...
BBC
Global recession warning as World Bank cuts economic forecast
The global economy is "perilously close to falling into recession", according to the latest forecast from the World Bank. It expects the world economy to grow by just 1.7% this year - a sharp decrease from the 3% it predicted in June. The report blames a number of factors stemming...
WHO recommends not using Indian cough syrups in Uzbekistan
(Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended that two Indian cough syrups – Ambronol and DOK-1 Max – should not be used for children in Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Mark Cuban’s pharmaceuticals startup ties up with RxPreferred
(Reuters) – Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban’s pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with...
WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 may be spurring more cases. “Based on its genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, XBB.1.5 may contribute to increases in. case incidence,” the WHO said after a Jan. 5 technical meeting....
Stocks could slump another 20%, Morgan Stanley says
Investors suffered a brutal 2022, with the S&P 500 tumbling 19% as the Federal Reserve cranked interest rates higher to smother inflation. But 2023 may offer up more misery, with a looming recession providing another dose of risk, according to Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson. The S&P...
Tesla delays plans to expand Shanghai factory - Bloomberg News
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has delayed plans to expand its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
