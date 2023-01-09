Read full article on original website
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Opinion: Remind Me Why I Bother Paying the FareRemington WriteNew York City, NY
Energy company’s plan to place 150-ton batteries on Williamsburg rooftop ignites tenants’ fears
Microgrid has spent nearly $400,000 lobbying city officials to place the energy storage equipment on the roof of 315 Berry St. since 2020 Tenants say they are terrified of being "guinea pigs," but experts say the equipment is safer than e-bikes. [ more › ]
Hochul: NY ‘will cut red tape’ to bring 800,000 more homes to state over next decade
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan to convert offices into housing for as many as 40,000 people, Gov. Kathy Hochul shared her goal of 800,000 new homes statewide over the next decade. In downstate areas, Hochul’s target is for the housing stock to grow by […]
Tons of food tossed daily at migrant hotel in Midtown, workers say
Workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they throw out large garbage bags of free, prepared food every day.
cssny.org
Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments
2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
Behind mayor Eric Adams' decision to turn empty NYC offices into new apartments
Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to convert underused office spaces in New York City into new apartment buildings. In total, the politician offered 11 recommendations that range in scope and function and are based on advice from a city-led task force that was established back in July of 2022.
New York Restaurant Closes After Over 40 Years In Hudson Valley
Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
News 12
Elected officials persistent in efforts to reopen Kingsbridge Armory for Bronx residents
The Kingsbridge Armory has been used when needed but has yet to find a year-round purpose for the surrounding community and the city. Local Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who represents the district where the armory lies, says she first remembers the armory from her childhood. Decades later, Sanchez is now at the forefront of efforts to give the Kingsbridge Armory a purpose.
NYC'S SHOPLIFTING SPIKE: Adams tells WINS, 'There's a small number of people who are causing havoc in our city'
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday spoke exclusively with 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa about issues affecting the city and what’s on his agenda for 2023 now that he is no longer in his “rookie year.” The takeaways:
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lottery
Brooklyn apartment rents may be down a bit from their recent all-time highs, but they are still stratospheric. According to online rental platform Zumper, as of January 7, 2023, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Brooklyn was $3,250. Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $3,595.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
NYC could drop speed limits below 25 mph under Hochul proposal
The drivers of these cars could be forced to slow down under a proposal put forth by Gov. Hochul on Tuesday. Current state law prohibits the city from setting speed limits below 25 mph, or 15 mph in school zones. [ more › ]
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New York
A popular up-and-coming restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the popular local restaurant chain Avo Taco celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York location in Queens.
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
POLITICO
Adams' property tax predicament
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: NYC thieves steal $2 million worth of fine jewelry in under a minute
A gang of masked thieves stole up to $2 million worth of high-end jewelry on Sunday during a smash-and-grab heist in New York City. The crime occurred around 5 p.m. at Facets Fine Jewelry in Park Slope, Brooklyn, while shoppers and employees were still in the store, according to a report.
