New York City, NY

cssny.org

Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments

2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not

The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
QUEENS, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Restaurant Closes After Over 40 Years In Hudson Valley

Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
HARRISON, NY
News 12

Elected officials persistent in efforts to reopen Kingsbridge Armory for Bronx residents

The Kingsbridge Armory has been used when needed but has yet to find a year-round purpose for the surrounding community and the city. Local Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, who represents the district where the armory lies, says she first remembers the armory from her childhood. Decades later, Sanchez is now at the forefront of efforts to give the Kingsbridge Armory a purpose.
BRONX, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams' property tax predicament

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

