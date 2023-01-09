ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bob Saget’s Wife Reflects on Grief and ‘Gratitude’ 1 Year After the ‘Full House’ Star’s Death

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Bob Saget’s wife , Kelly Rizzo, got candid about what she has learned in the past year since the Full House star’s death . Here’s what Rizzo shared about being a widow and how she has transformed grief into positivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KtO4_0k8frN8D00
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

‘Full House’ star Bob Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, after his unexpected death in January 2022

On Jan. 9, 2022, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The 65-year-old Full House star was on a stand-up comedy tour and had just performed a two-hour set the previous evening. Saget’s cause of death was determined to be accidental head trauma , likely from slipping and falling in his hotel room.

The actor and comedian is survived by his family, including his wife, travel and food blogger Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters . On Dec. 29, 2022, the 43-year-old widow opened up on Today about what the past year was like after losing her husband.

“When I think about the fact that I haven’t talked to or seen my husband in a year, that’s very surreal and very, very strange,” said Rizzo.

Related

Bob Saget’s Daughter Says She’s ‘Not a Victim’ Nearly 1 Year After the ‘Full House’ Star’s Death

The ‘Full House’ star’s wife opened up about turning her grief into a ‘gratitude’ 1 year after Bob Saget’s death

Bob Saget’s wife shared what her grieving process has been like since the actor’s death. “The missing him and the being sad about it doesn’t go away, but the grief now has really morphed into just this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together,” Rizzo said. Looking back on the past year without her husband, the blogger said she has transformed her grief into a “positive experience.”

“When I look at the beginning of the year, of course I’m like, ‘This is the worst thing I and my family and Bob’s family and friends have ever gone through,’” she said. “But then I’m also really trying to take from it what you can do to turn this into a positive experience because Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, then I want to use this experience in the same way.”

Rizzo also said that Saget’s death gave her a “sense of purpose” regarding connecting with others who have lost a loved one. “This is having some sort of impact on people who have gone through something similar, and now it’s just given me this whole new sense of purpose and life to be able to share this,” she shared.

Kelly Rizzo shared an Instagram post on her anniversary

Bob Saget’s wife has a social media presence that primarily focuses on her food and travel pursuits. But Kelly Rizzo also occasionally pays tribute to her late husband on Instagram.

On Oct. 28, she shared an Instagram post celebrating what would have been her fourth wedding anniversary with Saget. The couple met through a mutual friend in 2015 and got engaged in November 2017. Their wedding took place in October 2018.

“Happy 4 year anniversary, honey,” Rizzo captioned a montage of photos from the couple’s wedding day, set to the song “Tougher Than the Rest” by Bruce Springsteen. “Our wedding was the most special day for us and our loved ones and I will cherish these memories for the rest of my life. Tougher Than The Rest was our first dance song. You truly were tougher and better and more wonderful and funnier and stronger and more caring than the rest. The world will never be the same without you. I love you forever.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy100

Elon Musk's Twitter has taken away blue checkmark from Bob Saget

Elon Musk's recent Twitter verification fiasco is not over just yet. According to the late actor Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, her beloved husband's Twitter verification checkmark was taken away following his death last year.Saget, a comedian and actor known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House, has over two million followers on Twitter.On Monday, Rizzo kindly asked Musk to reinstate Saget's blue check "out of respect for his legacy."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Hi [Elon Musk] -today on the 1 year anniversary of Bob’s passing, I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out...
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos

New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed

Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
extratv

What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note

Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
People

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins and 3 Dogs: 'Much Love'

The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband celebrated the holiday with their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, in addition to the family's three dogs Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family went all out for Christmas. The How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, and his husband, 47, celebrated the holiday with a family photo featuring their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, as well as the brood's three dogs. "Merry Christmas and much love from Ella, David, Gideon, Spike, Papa, Harper and Gidget," Harris...
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Exciting Update Welcoming New Member of the Family

Dog the Bounty Hunter is sharing some spectacular news that his family has added a dog, a real dog, to their number. Duane “Dog” Chapman, which is his real name, is now a doggy daddy. He brought in a labradoodle named Sidney into the fold. Chapman and his wife Francie Frane shared the news on social media on Tuesday. Sidney is an early Christmas present for Francie.
COLORADO STATE
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Says a Heartfelt Goodbye to the Dear Friend Who Made ‘Red’ Red

“I’m at a loss for words and at the same time, I have so much to say.”. As devastating as it is, it always seems like the outgoing year can never quite leave without a few last-minute heartbreaking farewells. That’s what happened to Young & Restless‘ Michelle Stafford and all who loved stylist and creator of countless hair products, Nick Chavez. He’d waged a long battle against pancreatic cancer and though he fought bravely, in the end, it sadly claimed him.
StyleCaster

Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More

If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
GEORGIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

258K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy