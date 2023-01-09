Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon's Your Place or Mine has a brand new trailer from Netflix today. The two beloved actors play two friends who used to be in a relationship in the upcoming romantic comedy. Debbie and Peter decide to switch lives for a week as an experiment. Peter usually enjoys his fast-paced life in New York City while Debbie is locked into routine in Los Angeles with a young son. Each of them discovers a part of themselves they never would have guessed was there over the course of a week in the other's shoes. Of course, this leads to both parties wondering if giving their romance another shot might be a good idea. Check out the description for Your Place or Mine down below and the trailer!

3 HOURS AGO