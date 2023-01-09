ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K2 Radio

Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today

Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
WYOMING STATE
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow for Monday a.m. commute

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight. The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick. A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces. The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? US facing winter weather warning

An Arctic blast is sweeping the United States, impacting swathes of the country this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing.The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service warned.Forecasters are also warning of the potential for a “bomb cyclone” – but what does this mean?The weather phenomenon is technically called bombogenesis and whether it occurs all depends on how quickly the pressure drops. As the jet stream pushes very cold air...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Force Storm with 40+ Foot Seas Off U.S. West Coast

An intense storm low over the eastern North Pacific is currently moving towards the northeast at about 20 kts and is producing winds of 50-70 knots with significant wave heights up to 12.5-13.5 meters (41-45 feet) within 120-360 nm south and west of the center. NOAA forecasters have issued gale...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

NI weather: Met Office issues wind warning with heavy rain also forecast

Strong winds could bring disruption to transport and infrastructure across Northern Ireland later on Thursday. The Met Office has issued a severe wind warning from 15:00 GMT on Thursday afternoon until 03:00 on Friday. The organisation has warned of widespread gusts up to 80km/h (50 mph), with gusts up to...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday

Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.

