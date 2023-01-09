Fisher-Price warns consumers not to use infant rockers as 8 deaths occurred after initial recall

(CBS DETROIT) - Fisher-Price is once again announcing the recall of its Rock n' Play Sleepers after eight additional infant fatalities were reported after the initial recall was made.

Rock 'n Play Sleepers Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Rock n' Play Sleepers were recalled in April 2019 after over 30 fatalities were reported due to infants rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

Since the recall was first issued in 2019, about 70 more fatalities have been reported. This number includes eight fatalities that happened after the original recall announcement.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 100 deaths have happened while infants were in Rock n' Play Sleepers, but in some of the reports, Fisher-Price has not been able to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incidents or if the product was the Rock n' Play Sleeper.

There are approximately 4.7 million units of this product and they were sold at major stores throughout the country including Walmart, Target and on Amazon from September 2009 through April 2019.

This product was being sold to consumers for between $40 and $149.

Consumers can contact Fisher-Price for a refund online or call 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.