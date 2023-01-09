HARRISBURG, Pa. — I have eaten many whoopie pies in my life, so my love of this tasty treat came in handy at the Pennsylvania Farm Show today. It was less than 10 minutes from the start of the Jan. 10 whoopie pie contest in the show's main hall, and organizers Sheila Hackinson and Diana Bissett were still searching for judges.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO