ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
B93

These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
TEXAS STATE
B93

If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!

It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
TEXAS STATE
B93

5 Restaurants In Texas That Are Unforgettable! Have You Tried Any Of These?

Just like the title of this article reads, 'unforgettable restaurants' I can honestly say I've got a couple that fit the bill. For me personally, the trend seems to be barbecue joints. I'm a Texan, I am always down for some good brisket, sausage, ribs, and chicken. That is why Black's Barbecue is a must anytime I am in the San Marcos area. If you've never tried it, 2 words, life-changing. There are also locations in Austin, Lockhart, Dallas, and New Braunfels just FYI.
TEXAS STATE
96.9 KISS FM

OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?

I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky

I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit. Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas Girl Scouts Are Ready to Kick Off 2023 With a New Cookie Flavor

Great news has just been delivered to me, and it's time for Girl Scout Cookies throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The best part is that there are several ways to buy Girl Scout Cookies in 2023. First off there is the old fashion way, I go to several local retailers to buy them at the front of the stores I tend to frequent.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
B93

You Won’t Believe Which Is The Most Popular Color In Texas?

In a recent study commissioned by the most popular web-based photo editor Pixlr.com, the most searched for colors in all 50 states were determined by Google searches in each state. Let's start off with our closest neighbors, Arkansas is probably not that hard for you to guess, but Texas made my head tilt and my eyes cross a little.
TEXAS STATE
B93

About 200 Texans Reported Seeing a Fireball in the Sky Wednesday Night

The one thing that I miss the most about living in the rural part of East Texas is the beautiful night sky. You don't have a bunch of house lights or city lights lighting up your surroundings making it hard to see the millions of stars above you. I remember as a kid when a big meteor shower could be seen for a couple of nights, we got a beautiful show sitting on the back steps of my parents house in Lindale. About 200 Texans, including a couple of East Texans, got a quick show Wednesday night (January 11) when a meteor created a nice fireball in the sky.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Hiker Died at Guadalupe Peak Trail in Texas on New Year’s Eve

There are lots of people including myself who enjoy going hiking. It’s a fantastic way to see the beauty around us and get some exercise at the same time. Although, you must be very careful when planning your hikes to make sure you can handle the difficulty of the trail and the weather you might experience while you’re hiking. Unfortunately, there was a hiker that was found dead New Year’s Eve on the highest mountain in Texas, the Guadalupe Peak Trail.
TEXAS STATE
B93

B93

Midland, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy